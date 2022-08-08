U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Sika (Switzerland) and Fosroc (UAE) are leading players in Concrete Restoration Market

·5 min read
Chicago, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Concrete Restoration Market size is estimated to be USD 15.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The high growth of concrete restoration can be attributed to the growing number of construction repair projects globally due to the rising population, rapid urbanization, and increased economic growth in some regions. Emerging markets like China, the UAE, and India are showing remarkable growth due to the aforementioned factors. This has been a decisive factor in the concrete restoration market growth, especially in regions like North America and Europe, where concrete restoration products' usage is relatively high. By 2026, many new companies will emerge from China, having low-cost concrete restoration products and, thus, offer heavy competition to the existing market players.

Concrete restoration market by material type is segmented into quick setting cement mortar, shotcrete, fiber concrete and others. Quick setting cement mortar accounted for the largest market share in 2020. It is a special cement formulation that develops a rapid compressive strength and significantly reduces the waiting on cement (WOC) time compared to traditional cement systems. It is used in underwater construction like river bridge construction. Part of bridge construction like a pier, foundation, pier cap, pile cap, and piles, all those constructions use quick setting cement mortar in concrete.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Concrete Restoration Market
75 - Tables
41 - Figures
144– Pages

Concrete restoration market by target application is segmented into roads, highways & bridges, buildings & balconies, industrial structures, water & wastewater treatment, marine, dams & reservoirs, and others. The marine application is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The concrete used in the marine industry is exposed to numerous harsh conditions, including physical and chemical attacks. The projected growth shows that most target applications will grow at a high CAGR from 2021–2026, overcoming the adverse effects of global lockdowns and economic standstill caused by the COVID–19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026. The increasing economic growth and rapid increase in population are expected to boost the concrete restoration market in this region significantly. In terms of value, Europe is the second-largest market for concrete restoration worldwide and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Key players in the Concrete Restoration Market are:

  • Sika (Switzerland),

  • Mapei S.p.A (Italy),

  • Master Builders Solutions (Germany),

  • Fosroc (UAE),

  • BASF SE (Germany),

  • Pidilite Industries (India),

  • RPM International (US),

  • Fyfe (US),

  • Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. (France), and

  • The Euclid Chemical Company (UK).

Sika AG is a specialty chemicals company that provides construction and industrial solutions. The company manufactures and sells products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting applications in the building and automotive industries. The company's key focus is concrete, roofing, waterproofing, flooring, sealing & bonding, industry, and refurbishment, which are predicted to be high growth areas. The company manages its operations under these business segments, construction industry products and industrial manufacturing products. Sika has a strong geographical presence with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and APAC, covering over 100 countries.

Fosroc is a British company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, specializing in manufacturing specialized chemicals mainly for building and civil engineering applications. It primarily caters to infrastructure, power, marine, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. It offers a range of concrete restoration products. Fosroc has manufacturing facilities in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, North, South, and East Asia.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.


