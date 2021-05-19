Silanes Market 2018-2025 - Insights on Key Stakeholders, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Players, Strategic Initiatives and Future Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The emergence of battery systems is expected to provide opportunities for the thin film market growth. The Asia Pacific region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is projected to keep its position during the forecast years 2018-2028

Dallas, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Silanes Market by Type (Vinyl Silanes, Epoxy Silanes, Amino Silanes, Methacryloxy Silanes, and Others), End Users (Paint & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Rubber & Plastics, Fiber treatment, and Others), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Silanes is a chemical compound that comprises of silicon atoms linked to each other with one or multiple atoms of hydrogen, nitrogen or carbon atoms. It finds multiple applications in the form of sealants, adhesives, paints & coatings, fillers, and pigments, owing to its excellent mechanical, electrical, and adhesion properties.

Silanes are increasingly adopted in adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, fiber treatment, and rubber & plastics. The upsurge across the silanes industry is driven by growth in demand from end-user industries, including semiconductors & electronics owing to its capability to withstand high-temperature stability and insulation. Furthermore, its ability to alter resistivity properties make it a preferred option for utilization in rubber, chemical & process technology, and automotive industry. The positive outlook across these industries will drive the industry landscape in the coming years.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global silanes industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Silanes industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global silanes market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The silanes market is segmented into adhesives & sealants, paint & coatings, fiber treatment, rubber & plastics, and others on the basis of end users. In 2018, the paint & coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the industry share and the adhesives & sealants are anticipated to attain a high growth rate over the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the rubber & plastics segment is expected to witness a growth rate of over 5% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The rising awareness toward enhancing road safety & improving fuel efficiency is driving industry growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience growth with over 6% CAGR over the forecast timeline. The ongoing transition toward the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle is augmenting product adoption. Furthermore, growing penetration of commercial establishment and manufacturing facilities leading to a surge in demand for paint, coating, adhesives & sealants will drive the business outlook over the forecast timeframe.

Major players operating across the silanes market comprise of Momentive Performance Materials, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie, WD Silicone Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group, Gelestand China National BlueStar. These industry players are adopting inorganic growth strategies including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures along with organic strategies such as regional expansion and product launches to strengthen their market presence.

