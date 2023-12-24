This Silence Therapeutics Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Looking at Silence Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:SLN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Silence Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Richard Griffiths bought US$841k worth of shares at a price of US$6.24 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.29. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Silence Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Silence Therapeutics insiders own 34% of the company, currently worth about US$215m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Silence Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Silence Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Silence Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Silence Therapeutics. For example, Silence Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

