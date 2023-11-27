Silence Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:SLN) 65% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 65% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 24% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Silence Therapeutics' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 12.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S in the United States' Biotechs industry is similar at about 11.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Silence Therapeutics Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Silence Therapeutics has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Silence Therapeutics' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 74% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 5.9% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 196% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that Silence Therapeutics' P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Silence Therapeutics appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It appears that Silence Therapeutics currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Silence Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

