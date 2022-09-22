U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.04
    -33.89 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,084.15
    -99.63 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.29
    -183.90 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.72
    -43.44 (-2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.39
    +0.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.70
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1252
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4220
    -1.6140 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,090.70
    -530.58 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.09
    +8.57 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Silent Generator Global Market Report 2022

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the silent generator market are Atlas Copco, Constant Power solutions Ltd, Cummins Inc, Fujian Epos Electric Machinery, Generac, Greaves Cotton Limited, Himoinsa, Honda, Huu Toan Corporation, Jiangxi Vigorous New Energy Technology Co.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silent Generator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316989/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd, Kingway Group, Jakson Group, Yamaha, and Yanmar.

The global silent generator market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2021 to $2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The silent generator market is expected to grow to $3.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The silent generators market consists of sales of silent generators products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the generator which is used to back up the power during power outages and also used where there is electricity is needed. Silent Generator refers to that where the sound of the generator is minimal as compared with the diesel generator and also, they are very most commonly used hard material to reflect the sound and also the energy inside the generator

The main types of silent generators are portable and stationary.Portable generators create energy by using a gas-powered engine that generates electricity through an onboard alternator.

Extension cables, electric-powered equipment, and appliances may all be plugged into the unit’s power outlets.The power rating of silent generators is up to 25 KVA, 25 KVA - 49 KVA, 50 - 99 KVA, 100- 499 KVA, above 500 KVA that can work with fuels such as gas, diesel, others with applications in standby and peak, prime mover.

The end-users of the silent generator are residential, commercial, and industrial.

North America was the largest region in the silent generator market in 2021. The regions covered in the silent generators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The silent generator market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides silent generator market statistics, including silent generator industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a silent generator market share, detailed silent generator market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the silent generator industry. This silent generator market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply during blackouts from the residential sector is driving the increase of silent generators bought or rented by an individual or by a company.Many of them are using generators mainly due to no reliable power supply and to overcome the blackouts or power outages in the residential sector.

For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, a semi-annual electricity market report forecasted an average annual growth of 2.7 percent in electricity demand from 2022 to 2024, though the Covid-19 pandemic and high energy prices cast doubt on this forecast. This increasing electricity demand will invariably increase the usage of silent generators to provide a continuous and reliable power supply. The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply during blackouts from the residential sector is expected to propel the growth of the silent generator market in the coming years.

Technological advancement are shaping the silent generator market.Major companies in the generator industry market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the silent generators market.

For instance, in 2021 Isuzu Power Solutions (IPS), a Japan-based generators company launched 3 models of silent generators with different power outcomes such as 20 KVA, 37 KVA, and 50 KVA. All the three models come with 3-phase power and they offer ultra-quiet sound technology, with the reduction of both incoming and outgoing air which was rated at 51 decibels and the smallest generator with 20 KVA is quieter than the standards.

In September 2021, SimpliPhi Power, a US-based renewable energy and energy storage business that also provides energy equipment and solutions acquired Briggs and Stratton for an undisclosed amount.As a result of the acquisition, Simpliphi Power will expand its business operations and company portfolio into different types of business and strengthens its profits.

Briggs and Stratton are a global manufacturer of gasoline engines and gasoline-powered generators headquartered in Wisconsin, USA.

The countries covered in the silent generator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316989/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Market Could be “Flat” for 10 Years: Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 10 Defensive Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Druckenmiller’s latest market prediction and his 10 defensive stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Druckenmiller’s Prediction and His 5 Defensive Stock Picks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most famous investors on Wall Street, having […]

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • In the wake of fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) latest US$139m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • Why Lyft Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the ride-hailing company Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were hitting the brakes today after an analyst threw cold water on speculation that Lyft may be the target of a takeover bid yesterday. Bank of America analyst Michael McGovern said that "recent speculation may be more hype than substance" concerning any automakers wanting to buy Lyft, and investors responded by pushing Lyft's stock down by 5.2% as of 11 a.m. ET today. Speculation that Lyft might be acquired appeared to have started on Twitter, with an account saying that Ford Motor Company and General Motors were considering purchasing the company.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.