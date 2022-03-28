U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Silent Generator Market by Sound Level, Fuel, Power Rating, Phase, Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The silent generator market is projected to reach USD 4. 1 billion by 2027 from an estimated of USD 3. 0 billion in 2022, in order to meet the increasing demand from power sector. Some of the major driving factors for the market include the increase in backup power market worldwide due to the increased power outages and blackouts.

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silent Generator Market by Sound Level, Fuel, Power Rating, Phase, Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247602/?utm_source=GNW
However, factors such as healthy growth of industrial sectors and increasing demand for generator in mining, and oil & gas industries is likely to propel market growth for silent generators.

The silent generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.
Based on the sound level of silent generator systems, the silent generator segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027.Super silent generator sound level is below 60 (dB) and silent generator sound level ranges between 60 (dB) to 70 (dB).

Silent generators are useful in schools, hospitals, courts, etc. whereas super silent generators are very much helpful for residential and commercial purpose.

Stationary segment by type is projected to emerge as the largest segment for silent generators market
The stationary segment, by type, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.Stationary generators fulfill urgent power requirements of business.

Stationary generators can also be used as standby generators for power backup to essential equipment and services for a short period of until utility power is restored.These generators are used when backup power requirements are low or only temporary.

Silent portable generators can be used for residential purpose, for recreational purpose, at construction sites, at farms and during camping trips.

The single phase segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.
Based on the phase of silent generator systems, the single phase is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. The silent generator market is segmented by phase, into single phase generators and three phase generators. Three phase generators have three conductor wire, has large load capacity and can be used for industrial purposes. Single phase generators have high maintenance cost and are less efficient as compared to three phase generators. Single phase generators are ideal for devices which require small loads or home appliances.

Up to 25 kVA segment by power rating is expected to emerge as the largest segment for silent generators market
The Up to 25 kVA segment, by power rating, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.The silent generators market has been segmented, based on power rating, 25 kVA, 25 kVA – 49 kVA, 50 kVA – 99 kVA, 100 kVA – 499 kVA, and above 500 kVA.

Growth in the above 500 kVA segment is mainly driven by the growing oil & gas and healthcare industries in North America and the increasing demand for distributed power generation in industries in Asia Pacific.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the 100–499 kVA segment during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is mainly attributed to the industrial and commercial end users in developing economies such as China and India. 50-99 kVA silent generators power rating are used for providing power backup solutions for residential and small-scale commercial users. The 25–49 kVA silent generators are used for power applications such as pumps, air conditioners, drills, high-pressure washers, and industrial motors.

The diesel segment by fuel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.
Based on the fuel of silent generator systems, diesel component is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027 as diesel gas generators are environment friendly.Companies such as Generac, Atlas Copco are key players for silent diesel generator.

The silent generators market by fuel type is classified into diesel, natural gas and others.Diesel generators are used for emergency purpose and come with single and three phase.

Companies like Atlas Copco, Cummins, Generac and Mahindra Powerol are top producer of silent diesel generators. The other gensets fuel types include petrol, LPG, biodiesel, coal gas, producer gas, and propane gas-based generators.

Standby and peak segment by application is expected to emerge as the largest segment for silent generators market
The standby and peak process segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.The standby and peak generators are very useful in power outages and blackouts and are driving the market growth globally.

Increased industrialization has boosted growth opportunities for silent generators driven by reliability on backup power solutions.

Residential segment by end-user is expected to be the largest segment for silent generators market
The residential segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.The rapid industrialization will boost the growth of silent generator globally.

The residential sector faces frequent power shortage, silent generator can help to overcome this problem. Also, the increasing number of frequent blackouts and weather conditions across various regions is expected to boost the demand for residential silent generator.

North America: The largest silent generators market
North America is currently the largest silent generators market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.Mexico accounted for the maximum share of the North America market in 2020.

It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow due to rapid industrialization, emissions regulations related to diesel and gas generator, power outages, and high peak-time unit electricity costs.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%
• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 70%, North America- 12%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, South America - 11%, and Europe - 12%
Note: Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.
Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2020. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million
The leading players in the silent generators market include Cummins Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Generac (US), Honda (Japan).

Research Coverage:
The report explains, describes, and forecasts the global silent generators market, by sound level, type, phase, power rating, fuel, application, end user and region.
It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the silent generators market.The report provides a thorough review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the silent generators market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for silent generators, which would help silent generator manufacturers review the growth in demand.
2. The report facilitates system providers understand the pulse of the market and offers insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247602/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


