U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.25
    +53.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +365.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,699.75
    +248.00 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.00
    +24.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.02
    -0.42 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -3.22 (-10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3063
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2820
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,329.15
    +1,658.39 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.82
    +36.56 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.44
    +77.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Silent Generator Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Silent Generator Market by Sound Level (Super Silent, Silent), Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating (Up to 25 kVA, 25-49 kVA, 50-99 MW, 100-499 kVA, & Above 500 kVA), Phase, Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Silent Generator Market size will grow to USD 4.1 billion by 2027 (forecast year) from USD 3.0 billion in 2022 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Silent generators are machines that convert mechanical energy into electricity. They can be used for residential, commercial, as well as industrial purposes. They are widely preferred because of their reliable performance, ease of operation, and soundproof enclosure. The increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply from several end users in the healthcare, telecom, and mining sectors and educational institutions, commercial complexes, and residential spaces is expected to fuel the demand for silent generators during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=161398741

The silent generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Based on the sound level of silent generator systems, the silent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. Super silent generators sound level is below 60 (dB) and silent generators sound level ranges between 60 (dB) to 70 (dB). Silent generators are useful in schools, hospitals, courts, etc. whereas super silent generators are very much helpful for residential and commercial purpose.

Stationary segment by type is projected to emerge as the largest segment for Silent Generator Market

The stationary segment, by type, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Stationary generators fulfill urgent power requirements of business. Stationary generators can also be used as standby generators for power backup to essential equipment and services for a short period of until utility power is restored. These generators are used when backup power requirements are low or only temporary. Silent portable generators can be used for residential purpose, for recreational purpose, at construction sites, at farms and during camping trips.

By phase, single phase segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Based on the phase of silent generator systems, the single phase is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. The Silent Generator Market is segmented by phase, into single phase generator and three phase generators. Three phase generators have three conductor wire, has large load capacity and can be used for industrial purposes. Single phase generators have high maintenance cost and are less efficient as compared to three phase generators. Single phase generators are ideal for devices which require small loads or home appliances.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Silent Generator Market"
206 – Tables
63 – Figures
270 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silent-generator-market-161398741.html

Up to 25 kVA segment by power rating is expected to emerge as the largest segment for Silent Generator Market

The Up to 25 kVA segment, by power rating, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The Silent Generator Market has been segmented, based on power rating, 25 kVA, 25 kVA – 49 kVA, 50 kVA – 99 kVA, 100 kVA – 499 kVA, and above 500 kVA. Growth in the above 500 kVA segment is mainly driven by the growing oil & gas and healthcare industries in North America and the increasing demand for distributed power generation in industries in Asia Pacific.

The diesel segment, by fuel, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Based on the fuel of silent generator systems, the diesel component is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. The Silent Generators Market by fuel type is classified into diesel, natural gas and others. Diesel generators are used for emergency purpose and come with single and three phase. Companies like Atlas Copco, Cummins, Generac and Mahindra Powerol are top producer of silent diesel generators. The natural gas generators are environment friendly. Companies such as Generac, Honda are key players for silent natural gas generators. The other generator fuel types include petrol, LPG, biodiesel, coal gas, producer gas, and propane gas-based generators.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=161398741

The standby and peak segment is expected to dominate the Silent Generator Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The standby and peak segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The standby generators are very useful in power outages and blackouts and are driving the market growth globally. Increased industrialization has boosted growth opportunities for silent generators driven by reliability on backup power solutions.

The residential segment is expected to dominate the Silent Generator Market, by end-user, during the forecast period.

The Silent Generator Market has been segmented, by end user, into residential, commercial, and industrial. Generators used for residential purposes should be compact, noise-free, and affordable; here, silent generators are helpful. Frequent blackouts and severe weather conditions across various regions are expected to boost the demand for residential silent generators. In commercial use, silent generators could be the ideal option for healthcare facilities, courts, and educational institutions, since these are silent zones. These generators can also be used in the hotel industry as well as offices. The increasing applications of commercial silent generators in small business establishments are expected to boost their demand in the Silent Generators Market globally. Silent generators can be beneficial for industrial use, such as at construction sites, manufacturing units, and power generation plants. The industrial sector produces a high level of noise during their operations; silent generators can help to overcome this problem.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=161398741

North America is expected to lead the Silent Generator Market

North America accounted for a 36.8% share of the Silent Generator Market in 2022. The countries covered in the region are US, Canada, Mexico and the Rest of North America. North America is projected to hold the largest size of the Silent Generator Market during the forecast period due to the growth of the industrial sector. The demand for energy in the mining and oil & gas industries is likely to propel market growth. Increased shale gas developments in the region are also fueling the growth of diesel fuel-type silent generators.

The key players include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Cummins Inc. (US), Generac (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings(UK), Honda (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Generator Sales Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas), Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51–280 kW, 281-500 kW, 501-2000 kW, 2001-3500 kW, Above 3500 kW), Application (Standby, Continuous), End User, Design, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/generator-sales-market-47544335.html

Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, Others), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5–10 kW, 10–20 kW), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/portable-generator-market-195875841.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/silent-generator-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/silent-generator.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silent-generator-market-worth-4-1-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301503951.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • The Fed’s firefight with inflation finally begins: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. If so, how much money would Pfizer make? If we multiplied that number by $19.50, the price per dose Pfizer has charged the U.S. government in the past, the total comes to more than $2.4 billion.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.