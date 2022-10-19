A 'Silent Hill 2' remake is coming from Bloober Team and it's a PS5 console exclusive

As the rumors suggested, a remake of Silent Hill 2 is in the works from Bloober Team. Bloober is the studio behind Layers of Fear and The Medium, and it's a complete remake, not a remaster of Konami's 2001 horror game. You'll remember it as the one that introduced Pyramid Head.

The surprise for this one comes in the platforms — the remake will be exclusive to PS5 and PC, and the PlayStation Store page for the game is live now. There's no word on a release date so far.

Silent Hill 2

It's been 10 years since Konami released the last installments in the Silent Hill series, Downpour and Book of Memories (RIP the Vita). PT, a teaser for a Silent Hills game that never materialized, came out in 2014 and was an instant cult hit, reigniting interest in Konami's horror universe. Rumors have been flying about the series this year, including hopes for a PT-style game and the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team.

Konami revealed the Silent Hill 2 remake during a live stream today.