Konami will reveal what's next for the Silent Hill series on October 19th

Almost a decade to the day since it released the last Silent Hill game (as long as you don't include P.T.), Konami is finally ready to reveal what's next for the franchise. The company will divulge the "latest updates" for the series during a stream that starts at 5PM ET on October 19th.

The publisher announced the showcase in a tweet that includes a link to a placeholder Silent Hill website. Presumably, you'll be able to watch the stream there.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town?



The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/18sulbhIaR — Konami (@Konami) October 16, 2022

It seems there's at least one new game in the pipeline. Composer Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, the art director on the first three games, shared news of the upcoming stream, as Video Game Chronicle notes. Both have previously hinted that they're working on a new Silent Hill title. Yamaoka also handled the score for Bloober Team's The Medium — according to reports, that studio is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2 after teaming up with Konami last year.

Other Silent Hill projects said to be in the works include an episodic, narrative-driven series and a playable teaser in the vein of P.T. for a new mainline game. P.T. was an interactive teaser for Silent Hills, a planned full game from Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro. However, Konami canceled Silent Hills in 2015 and Kojima left the publisher in contentious fashion. The Silent Hill series has been dormant ever since, other than crossovers such as Pyramid Head showing up in Dead by Daylight.

Meanwhile, a third Silent Hill movie may be on the horizon. Christophe Gans, who directed and co-wrote the first film in 2006, said this year that he'd completed a script for another movie. Gans also hinted this month that Konami was working on several Silent Hill games. It seems likely that we'll find out more about those very soon. Here's hoping Konami brings back P.T. as well.