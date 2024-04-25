The silent story behind Imagine General Contracting and Development in Phoenix

Not every story is told with an audible voice.

But when a building has a tale to tell, Heather Lennon, owner and CEO of Imagine General Contracting and Development, is there to listen.

And over 26 years, the adaptive reuse specialist has heard countless of them.

“I’m very passionate about history and how architecture speaks to that history and tells that story,” said Lennon, who has a gift for analyzing the bones of older buildings regardless of how many renovations they are buried under. “If you listen, it will speak to you and tell you that story.”

Since starting her Phoenix firm in 1998, Lennon has harnessed her affinity for older structures into a successful career that aims to save the city’s history by restoring and transforming one historic building at a time.

The challenge of adaptive reuse

Lennon uses her experience and talent in design, construction and contracting to create retail spaces and other venues that have the potential to stimulate local economy while putting these structures back into service.

“I realized I had a passion for creating things that created jobs,” Lennon said. “That’s what moves our economy… The trickle down of creating scenarios of where people can support their families is something that is very motivating to me.”

The fact that adaptive reuse is a much more difficult area to work in compared to brand new builds is another reason Lennon embraces it. While it brings its share of headaches and setbacks, it also comes with its own rewards.

“For me, ground up construction does not inspire me. I’m very motivated by the unknown,” Lennon said. “Adaptive reuse is way harder because you never know what you're going to get and you always know it’s going to be unexpected.”

'You’re dealing with properties that are 100 years old…'

Lennon has found murals behind walls of older buildings that told more of their story. There was a home in Cave Creek built by what is today known as The School of Architecture founded by Frank Lloyd Wright. After Lennon removed the concrete seeding, garbage from the original building was beneath it, giving insight into the history.

In Imagine’s early years, Lennon helmed projects worth $25,000-$100,000, she said. Today, her portfolio is stacked with work ranging from $3-$30 million.

The former Cartwright’s in Cave Creek, an old U.S. Bank downtown branch and a 1953 metal warehouse that is currently being turned into a catering kitchen for M Culinary Catering Kitchens are among Lennon’s active projects.

Andrew Mirtich owns one of Lennon’s completed projects, a 1937 downtown Phoenix building that was originally Merryman Funeral Home. Mirtich purchased the structure in 2016 and a mutual connection introduced him to Lennon, who took the reins in revitalizing the building that is currently the home of Hugo’s bar and restaurant.

A shaded patio, custom modern windows and a custom front door are among the new features. Lennon worked with APS to erect a new power pole that would adequately power the building.

Lennon discovered and addressed electric, HVAC and foundation issues, including a sinkhole beneath the building. Mirtich is so pleased with her work that they are collaborating on another project.

“Knowing she’s done the projects, knows old buildings and how to put them back together, I would only use her,” Mirtich said. “You’re dealing with properties that are 100 years old… there’s a certain knowledge and understanding that’s needed.”

Mirtich, who also owns Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub and Restaurant and Chambers Bohemian Whiskey Lounge, has been in downtown Phoenix since the mid 90s but due to turnover over the decades, he isn’t as connected with today’s local construction and general contracting scene. Mirtich said Lennon is dialed in and knows how to motivate people to get the job done.

“She has clearly spent a career establishing herself as a professional and people take her seriously,” Mirtich said. “She’s a genuinely nice and honest person and that’s rare in this industry.”

One woman, six businesses

Raised in Long Island, New York, and Las Vegas, Lennon hails from a family of entrepreneurs.

“I always knew I’d work for myself,” said Lennon, who owns a total of six businesses.

Lennon attended the University of Arizona, where she earned her creative writing degree and master’s in consumer resources focusing on retail store design and consumer behavior.

After graduating she worked for a woman small business owner, from whom she learned the intricacies of running a company. Not long after she decided to go out on her own and started Imagine.

It began as a design firm with a focus on retail with a smattering of residential. Business picked up, inspiring Lennon to get her general contractor license. After quitting her job, Lennon’s goal was for Imagine to generate revenue that would allow her to earn her previous salary within a year. She was able to do that in three months.

Around 2008, Lennon started doing many dental offices that were all adaptive reuse projects. This is when she realized what she wanted to do and made this space her exclusive niche.

“I have a love for historic old buildings and seeing what could happen when I put my fingers on them,” she said.

Lennon also uses found items and repurposes as many of the building’s original materials as possible. One example is flooring from the former America West Arena that was used during the 1993 NBA Championship Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. It had been sitting unused and forgotten before Lennon discovered it.

“I bought every piece with color on it and decided to make furniture with it,” she said.

She made tables for cigar shop and lounge Raconteuse Cigars, one of Lennon’s businesses. The tables are used for special events and feature signatures from Suns including Devin Booker and Ish Wainright.

“What’s rewarding is seeing value in things that others think are not valuable,” Lennon said.

Lennon uses her success to give back to the community and support organizations, which she said she’s most proud of.

In 2021, Lennon hosted a vaccination site for the Maricopa County Department of Health Services where more than 5,000 Phoenicians could get COVID-19 and Monkeypox shots. Raconteuse Cigars hosts many charity events and collaborates with other establishments to raise funds for nonprofits. Recently, auctioned cigar experiences raised $40,000 for Dress for Success, which empowers women to achieve economic independence with a support network, developmental tools and professional attire.

According to Zippia, a platform that provides online recruitment services, 9.4% of general contractors in the U.S. are women.

Two of Lennon’s companies have unicorns as their logos. It symbolizes how rare it is to be a woman developer or contractor, let alone both of those as she is. She was raised to not see being a woman or a minority as impediments. She acknowledged, however, this is not everyone’s story.

Lennon hopes her presence on enough radars is an example of what is possible.

“My 17-year-old daughter knows she can be what she wants to be when she grows up,” Lennon said. “It’s pivotal for me to be visible to other people who don't know that this is an avenue through which they can thrive.”

What: Imagine General Contracting and Development

Where: Phoenix

Employees: 30

Interesting stat: Of all general contractors in the U.S., 9.4% are women, according to Zippia, a platform that provides online recruitment services.

Details: imaginedevelops.com

