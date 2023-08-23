Silex Systems Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$17.4m (loss widened by 83% from FY 2022).

AU$0.081 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.048 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Silex Systems Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates significantly. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 78% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 19% decline forecast for the Machinery industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 17% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Silex Systems you should be aware of.

