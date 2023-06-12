Silgan Holdings' (NYSE:SLGN) five-year earnings growth trails the notable shareholder returns

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. The share price is up 72%, which is better than the market return of 62%.

Since the stock has added US$175m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Silgan Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.4% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Silgan Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was 85%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Silgan Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 13% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Silgan Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

