Silica Gel Market to Record a CAGR of 10.12%, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as M&A to - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The silica gel market is fragmented, with the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing product extensions, technological innovations, and merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to compete in the market. Several regional vendors offer aerogel at lower prices than international vendors, which intensifies the competition in the market. New vendors are finding it challenging to compete with international vendors in terms of functionalities, quality, and innovative silica gel. International players are expected to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players.
The silica gel market size is expected to grow by 588.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the silica gel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
End-user
Geography
Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments
By product, the indicative silica gel segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for indicative silica gel from end-users such as the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries.
Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for silica gel from the automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and other end-user industries in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the silica gel market in APAC.
Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist silica gel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the silica gel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the silica gel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silica gel market vendors
Silica Gel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12%
Market growth 2022-2026
588.89 thousand tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.71
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Indicative silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-indicative silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 BASF SE
11.4 Clariant AG
11.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc
11.6 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
11.7 Merck KGaA
11.8 RAG Stiftung
11.9 SiliCycle Inc.
11.10 Solvay SA
11.11 Standard Industries Inc.
11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
