Silica Gel Market to Record a CAGR of 10.12%, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as M&A to - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The silica gel market is fragmented, with the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing product extensions, technological innovations, and merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to compete in the market. Several regional vendors offer aerogel at lower prices than international vendors, which intensifies the competition in the market. New vendors are finding it challenging to compete with international vendors in terms of functionalities, quality, and innovative silica gel. International players are expected to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players.

The silica gel market size is expected to grow by 588.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the silica gel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports monthly and download 5 reports per month

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

By product, the indicative silica gel segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for indicative silica gel from end-users such as the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries.

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for silica gel from the automotive, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and other end-user industries in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the silica gel market in APAC.

Silica Gel Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist silica gel market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the silica gel market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the silica gel market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silica gel market vendors

Related Reports

Silicone Gel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silicone gel market size is expected to increase by USD 461.88 million from 2021 to 2026.

Stearic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stearic acid market size is projected to grow by USD 553.66 million from 2021 to 2026.

Silica Gel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

588.89 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.71

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGC Inc., BASF SE, Capitol Scientific Inc., Clariant AG, Desiccare Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Filtration Group Corp., Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., GeeJay Chemicals Ltd., Hengye Inc., International Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Natland International Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., RAG Stiftung, SiliCycle Inc., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Standard Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Indicative silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-indicative silica gel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BASF SE

  • 11.4 Clariant AG

  • 11.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • 11.6 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

  • 11.7 Merck KGaA

  • 11.8 RAG Stiftung

  • 11.9 SiliCycle Inc.

  • 11.10 Solvay SA

  • 11.11 Standard Industries Inc.

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

