In-Silico Drug Discovery Market: Focus on Product, Workflow, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market to Reach $6,515. 3 Million by 2031. Market Report Coverage - In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Segmentation.

• Workflow - Discovery, Pre-Clinical Tests, and Clinical Trials

• Products - Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Consultancy-as-a-Service

• Technology - Artificial Intelligence, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Other Technologies

• Software - Molecular Modeling and De Novo Drug Design Software, Pharmacophore Modeling Software

• End User - Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest-of- Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Rising Emphasis on Reduction in Medical Errors

• Technological Advancements in the Field of Computational Biology

• Integration of Blockchain Technology in Interoperability

• Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Application for Drug Discovery



Market Challenges



• Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

• Expensive In-Silico Drug Discovery Procedures and Decline in the Number of Approved Drugs

• High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Adoption of In-Silico Drug Discovery in Developing Nations

• Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in In-Silico Drug Discovery



Key Companies Profiled



Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Curia Global, Inc., Certara, USA., Charles River, Chemical Computing Group ULC., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes, e-therapeutics plc., Evotec, Insilico Medicine, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Numerate, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, Inc., Selvita, Simulations Plus, Tracxn Technologies, WuXi AppTec



Market Overview



In-silico drug discovery methods can help in identifying drug targets via bioinformatics tools.In addition, the methods can also be used to analyze the target structures for possible binding active sites.



The use of computational methods and computers permeates all aspects of drug discovery and drug design.The methods are facilitating the access of massive amounts of data generated and transforming the extensive complex biological data into useful knowledge for the drug discovery process.



These computational tools offer the advantage of delivering new drug candidates more quickly and at a lower cost.



BIS Research’s healthcare experts have found the in-silico drug discovery market to be one of the stable markets, and the global market is predicted to grow from $2,129.8 million in 2020 to $6,515.3 million in 2031 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Factors fueling the growth of the market include the rising emphasis on reduction in medical errors, technological advancements in the field of computational biology, and the rising adoption of cloud-based applications in drug discovery procedures.New drug compounds have been developed using computational methods successfully.



The developments in computational biology have eased the data analytics and analysis phases of sequencing and have resulted in fewer turnaround times and greater accuracy.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented based on workflow, product, technology, software type, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer globally has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



