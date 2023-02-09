U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.10
    -19.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,797.23
    -151.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,849.50
    -61.02 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.02
    -16.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.94
    -0.53 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.30
    -14.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.37 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    +0.0090 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4500
    +0.1140 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,429.34
    -487.53 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.61
    -3.17 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Silicon Anode Battery Market to Reach US$ 208.6 Bn by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR report, the Silicon Anode Battery Market stood at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 208.6 Bn by the end of 2031. The global silicon anode battery market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 67.5% between 2022 and 2031. Silicone anode batteries are an extended version of lithium-ion batteries, and used widely in medical devices, electronic devices, and several commercial applications. Rise in eco-friendly initiatives proposed by various governments is propelling the demand for safer, long-lasting, and reliable batteries. Silicon anode batteries are used primarily in the commercial and residential sectors. Increase in demand in these sectors is anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, February 9, 2023, Press release picture

Silicon anode batteries are portable and rechargeable. Hence, these are used in sectors such as energy & power, automotive, and electronic devices across the globe. Surge in utilization of electronic devices and need for reliable and energy-efficient power is projected to bolster silicone anode batteries industry expansion. Furthermore, increase in environmental deterioration that occurs with the use of traditional fuel has induced people to switch to battery-operated devices and equipment. This shift from traditional fuel to battery-operated energy storage systems is projected to create new business opportunities in the global market in the near future.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report (choose the corporate mail ID to receive top attention) -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15077

Key Findings of Study

  • Rise in Demand for Use in Electric Vehicles: Rise in demand for pollution-free transportation has led to adoption of electric vehicles as an eco-friendly commute option. This initiative by the automobile industry is propelling the demand for silicone anode batteries in electric vehicles. These batteries are long-lasting, and offer secure energy storage and uninterrupted energy supply. Thus, increase in demand for electric vehicles is augmenting silicone anode battery market growth.

  • Surge in Need for 3,000 mAh - 5000 mAh Capacity in Batteries: Technological advancement in energy storage and increase in usage of electronic devices drive the need for batteries with minimum capacity of 3000 mAh and maximum capacity of 5000 mAh. This is considered ten times higher than that of graphite, which is applicable in commercial batteries. Increase in usage of electronic devices in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost the demand for silicon anode batteries, thereby promoting business growth.

Key Drivers

  • Need for secure replacements of lithium-ion batteries due to their drawbacks of overheating and sudden explosion drives demand

  • Increase in demand in the automotive sector

  • Surge in demand for safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable batteries

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=15077<>

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to expansion of the automotive and commercial sectors. Rapid industrialization & urbanization and increase in energy consumption are projected augment the market in the region during the forecast period.

  • Prospects of per capita increase in consumption of silicon anode battery in GCC and ASEAN countries due to economic growth to create immense opportunities.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global silicone anode battery market are

  • Enevate Corporation,

  • NanoGraf Corporation,

  • Group 14 Technologies,

  • Enevate Corporation,

  • Amprius Technologies,

  • Resonac Holdings Corporation,

  • Daejoo Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.,

  • Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.,

  • Targray Technology International,

  • Leyden Jar, and Nexeon

Ask for References -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=15077

Silicon Anode Battery Market Segmentation

Capacity

  • 0-3000 mAh

  • 3,000 mAh-5,000 mAh

  • Above 5,000 mAh

Application

  • Automotive

  • Electronic Devices

  • Medical Devices

  • Energy and Power

  • Others

End Use

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Russia & CIS

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • Rest of Latin America

Latest Chemicals and Materials Industry Reports: -

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738770/Silicon-Anode-Battery-Market-to-Reach-US-2086-Bn-by-End-of-2031-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Audible Premium Plus is free for three months—treat yourself to romance books for Valentine's Day

    Valentine's Day is nearly here, and if you want to spend the day wrapped up with a swoony romance audiobook, you can save on Audible until the 20th.

  • There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton

    According to Peter Cappelli, the current state of financial accounting of human capital is a big issue.

  • Exxon Plans to Cut Costs, Reorganize Units After Record Profit

    The U.S. oil company plans to form three new organizations under which it will wed several smaller units later this year such as its financial-services, procurement and customer service groups.

  • McDonald’s worker claims manager ‘pulled his pants down in the stockroom’ when she asked for permission to head home sick

    The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $12.34, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Coinbase CEO Tweets Rumors Of Retail Staking Ban, Kraken Faces SEC Probe

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted his concerns about a rumored SEC ban on retail staking. Meanwhile, crypto-exchange Kraken is also under the regulator's scanner.

  • Oil prices pull back after a 3-session climb

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures headed lower on Thursday, easing back in the wake of three consecutive session gains. The price decline comes a day after official government data revealed a seventh straight weekly rise in U.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • PepsiCo 'firing on all cylinders' as it preps for a mild recession, exec says

    PepsiCo delivered a solid quarter. Here's what you need to know.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • Analysts Tear Up Predictions for Higher Natural-Gas Prices

    An unusually warm winter has analysts rolling back their forecast for natural-gas prices—and shares of producers. Natural gas futures have [fallen more than one-third this year](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-as-unseasonably-warm-weather-is-forecast-11672808996), extending a streak of wild trading in the heating and power-generation fuel. Prices now stand lower than they did at this time last year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jarred energy markets. + Raymond James

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PepsiCo, Kellogg Sales Jump as Shoppers Splurge on Snacks

    PepsiCo and Kellogg posted double-digit percentage gains in quarterly sales as consumers shrugged off price increases.

  • Billionaire Friedland Weighs Strategic Partner for Congo Copper

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland said he may bring in a minority partner to help develop Congolese copper assets that are key to the green energy transition.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesGeorge Santos Gets Into Fig

  • Exxon to merge some business units as part of cost-cutting plan

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is merging some smaller business units as part of an effort to cut annual costs by $9 billion by 2023 from 2019 levels. The changes follow the restructuring of Exxon's top businesses disclosed last year, and address a second layer of management. Exxon now says it will combine smaller units to concentrate decisions related to supply chain, procurement and the acquisition of raw materials, among others.