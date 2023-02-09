Silicon Anode Battery Market to Reach US$ 208.6 Bn by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR report, the Silicon Anode Battery Market stood at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 208.6 Bn by the end of 2031. The global silicon anode battery market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 67.5% between 2022 and 2031. Silicone anode batteries are an extended version of lithium-ion batteries, and used widely in medical devices, electronic devices, and several commercial applications. Rise in eco-friendly initiatives proposed by various governments is propelling the demand for safer, long-lasting, and reliable batteries. Silicon anode batteries are used primarily in the commercial and residential sectors. Increase in demand in these sectors is anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

Silicon anode batteries are portable and rechargeable. Hence, these are used in sectors such as energy & power, automotive, and electronic devices across the globe. Surge in utilization of electronic devices and need for reliable and energy-efficient power is projected to bolster silicone anode batteries industry expansion. Furthermore, increase in environmental deterioration that occurs with the use of traditional fuel has induced people to switch to battery-operated devices and equipment. This shift from traditional fuel to battery-operated energy storage systems is projected to create new business opportunities in the global market in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Use in Electric Vehicles: Rise in demand for pollution-free transportation has led to adoption of electric vehicles as an eco-friendly commute option. This initiative by the automobile industry is propelling the demand for silicone anode batteries in electric vehicles. These batteries are long-lasting, and offer secure energy storage and uninterrupted energy supply. Thus, increase in demand for electric vehicles is augmenting silicone anode battery market growth.



Surge in Need for 3,000 mAh - 5000 mAh Capacity in Batteries: Technological advancement in energy storage and increase in usage of electronic devices drive the need for batteries with minimum capacity of 3000 mAh and maximum capacity of 5000 mAh. This is considered ten times higher than that of graphite, which is applicable in commercial batteries. Increase in usage of electronic devices in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost the demand for silicon anode batteries, thereby promoting business growth.

Key Drivers

Need for secure replacements of lithium-ion batteries due to their drawbacks of overheating and sudden explosion drives demand



Increase in demand in the automotive sector



Surge in demand for safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable batteries

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to expansion of the automotive and commercial sectors. Rapid industrialization & urbanization and increase in energy consumption are projected augment the market in the region during the forecast period.



Prospects of per capita increase in consumption of silicon anode battery in GCC and ASEAN countries due to economic growth to create immense opportunities.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global silicone anode battery market are

Enevate Corporation,

NanoGraf Corporation,

Group 14 Technologies,

Amprius Technologies,

Resonac Holdings Corporation,

Daejoo Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.,

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.,

Targray Technology International,

Leyden Jar, and Nexeon

Silicon Anode Battery Market Segmentation

Capacity

0-3000 mAh

3,000 mAh-5,000 mAh

Above 5,000 mAh

Application

Automotive

Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Energy and Power

Others

End Use

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

China

Japan

India

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Rest of Latin America

