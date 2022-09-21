Silicon Capacitors Market to Progress at a CAGR of 5.4% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

The global silicon capacitors market has been driven by the increasing use of silicon capacitors in active prosthetics, implanted neuro-stimulators, and life support systems

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the global silicon capacitor market size was worth US$ 1.58 Bn. The global market is anticipated to rise at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global silicon capacitors market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 2.65 Bn by 2031. With a predicted increase in demand as a result of the rising adoption of downsizing trend in industries, silicon capacitors are gathering steam in the automotive and telecom industries. These capacitors are one of the important types of capacitors that has been gaining popularity across various industries. It is predicted that this development will open up new, profitable prospects for silicon capacitor makers. In order to meet the rising demand for ceramic capacitors, major firms are concentrating on technical developments in silicon capacitor. As such, ceramic capacitors are expected to be replaced by silicon capacitors in the coming years.



In order to grow their consumer base and maintain their competitiveness in the market, major firms continually concentrate on expanding their operations and uses of capacitor throughout the globe. In addition to that, silicon capacitor manufacturers are working nonstop to get new contracts in order to grow their business worldwide. It is anticipated that both market consolidation (mergers and acquisitions) and new product development would pick up during the projection timeframe.

Key Findings of Market Report

Silicon-based capacitors are well suited for applications that demand a high level of consistency, dependability, and resistance to extreme temperatures. They offer a wide working temperature range and outstanding long-term stability, making them well suited for demanding applications, such as those found in the telecom, medical, and aerospace industries. The global market is anticipated to be driven by such broad applications.





According to recent developments, the aerospace and defense industries are consistently putting their priority on shrinking feature sizes whilst preferring durability over performance, which improves electronics' overall functioning. Due to the rising demand for silicon capacitors from numerous defense and aerospace applications throughout the world, silicon capacitor producers have made major technological advancements in the capacitor production process.





In order to improve both durability and performance, silicon capacitors are being increasingly adopted by medical device makers in their products. A million defibrillators or pacemakers are implanted worldwide each year, saving the lives of people all over the world. For any and all demanding applications of medical devices, silicon capacitor manufacturers today produce the finest capacitors.



Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Growth Drivers

The pF category held the largest market share based on capacitance in 2021. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. Increasing use of pF silicon capacitors in high-speed data transmission and optoelectronics, as well as other radio frequency applications is predicted to fuel market expansion.



Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Massachusetts Bay Technologies

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

ELOHIM Inc.

Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Segmentation

Technology

MOS Capacitors

MIS Capacitors

Capacitance

pF

nF

µF



Application

Electronic Warfare

Communication Equipment

LiDAR

GPS System

Others



End Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

