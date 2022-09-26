Silicon Carbide Fiber Market to record USD 775 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by an increase in demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Carbide Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the silicon carbide fiber market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 775 million. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the vendors, retail sales of silicon carbide fiber, consumer base, adoption of the rate of silicon carbide fiber, the launch of new products, and other factors to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the global silicon carbide fiber market.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The market is driven by the increase in the demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector. Silicon carbide fibers exhibit various properties including high heat resistance, chemical stability, high modulus, lightweight, and durability, among others. This makes them ideal for use in a variety of aerospace applications. Some of the areas of applications include insulation for heat engines, nanotubes in turbines, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), and substitutes for metallic alloys. In addition, the growing focus on reducing the overall weight of the aircraft has increased the demand for advanced and lightweight materials such as silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace industry. All these factors are driving the growth of the global silicon carbide fiber market.
In addition, the high demand for advanced materials will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with silicon carbide fibers will challenge market growth.
The silicon carbide fiber market report is segmented by application (aerospace and defense, energy and power, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The demand for silicon carbide fiber is high in aerospace and defense applications. The introduction of stringent aviation emission standards and constant focus on optimizing the overall weight of aircraft manufacturers is driving the growth of the segment.
North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The regional market will be driven by high investments in the aerospace and defense sector.
Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report here
Vendor Landscape:
The global silicon carbide fiber market is fragmented. Large and established vendors in the market sell and distribute their products extensively to customers across the world, while most smaller vendors are concentrated in local and regional markets. Vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, brand identity, and distribution channels. Some vendors are engaged in adopting different organic and inorganic strategies to increase their presence in the global silicon carbide fiber market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
American Elements
BJS Ceramics GmbH
BC Partners LLP
Calix Ceramic Solutions
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
Free Form Fibers LLC
General Electric Co.
Insanco Inc.
Matech
Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.
SGL Carbon SE
Stanford Advanced Materials
Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd.
TISICS Ltd.
Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.
Ube Industries Ltd.
Ultramet
Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Silicon Carbide Fiber Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 775 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.73
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, BC Partners LLP, Calix Ceramic Solutions, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Free Form Fibers LLC, General Electric Co., Insanco Inc., Matech, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Stanford Advanced Materials, Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd., TISICS Ltd., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., Ultramet, and Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 American Elements
10.4 BJS Ceramics GmbH
10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
10.6 Free Form Fibers LLC
10.7 General Electric Co.
10.8 Haydale Graphene Industries plc
10.9 Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.
10.10 SGL Carbon SE
10.11 Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd.
10.12 Ube Industries Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
