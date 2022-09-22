U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Silicon Carbide Market Share, Trends, Global Growth and Comprehensive Research Study by 2029 | Silicon Carbide Industry Detailed Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis

0
Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies covered in silicon carbide market are Infineon Technologies AG, CREE, INC, ST Microelectronics N.V, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, General Electric and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon carbide market size is envisaged to gain steady momentum over the next few years owing to increasing use of polyurethane, states Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “ Silicon Carbide Market, 2022-2029”.

Carborundum or Sic is a semiconductor. It is a rare natural mineral known as missaniate and synthetically it is produced as Sic powder. This material has a varied range of applications such as, it is used in clutches, car breaks, LEDs, bulletproof jackets and vests.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/silicon-carbide-market-104587

List of Key Players Profiled in Report

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • CREE, INC

  • ST Microelectronics N.V

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

  • General Electric

COVID -19 Impact:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the global economy, impacting industries and businesses in a variety of ways. The silicon carbide market also saw a negative impact. Since it came under non-essential things amidst the pandemic the manufacturing unit of Sic as well as its application declined. Moreover, few of them retooled to manufacture masks, sanitizers and personal protective equipment (PPE). However, the market is expected to revive during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By End-use Industry and Regional

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Infineon Technologies AG, CREE, INC, ST Microelectronics N.V, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, General Electric

Silicon Carbide Market

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/silicon-carbide-market-104587

Segmentation 

By device, the market is divided into SiC discrete device, SiC bare device and others. By application, the market is segmented into power grid devices, flexible AC Transmission System, high voltage direct current system, power supplies and inverters, RF devices & cellular base station, lighting control system, EV charging station and others. Lastly, in terms of geography, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Salient Features of the Report:

The report provides insights about the tangible intelligence into the trends, drivers, and various other aspects of the market and the holistic analysis of the factors restricting the growth of the market. It also emphasizes on granular assessment of the different market segments. And lastly, an in-depth evaluation of the regional prospects and the competitive dynamics influencing the market are given in the report.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for Semiconductor to Drive Market Growth

The increasing demand for semiconductors is expected to drive the silicon carbide market growth. Additionally, the shift toward renewable sources of energy is also accelerating the product's demand. Furthermore, Sic is extremely tough and hard as compared to silicon, because it is made of tetrahedra of carbon and silicon. SiC ceramics maintain their strength to very high temperatures, approaching 1600°C with no strength loss. Such factors make it suitable to be used in different industries.

On the other hand, cost effective alternatives such as gallium nitride is the major market constraint.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

  • To comprehend the design of Silicon Carbide Market by recognizing its different sub-fragments.

  • To study Silicon Carbide Market by individual manufacturers' growth, and future trends.

  • To study Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Carbide Market segment, Revenue Sales Status, and Outlook

  • To understand market Upstream and Downstream analysis

  • To understand the Market Competitive Situation and Trends

  • To understand market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges faced by Silicon Carbide Market

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/silicon-carbide-market-104587

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead, Backed by Rising Construction Activities

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the dominant position in the silicon carbide market share. This dominance is attributable to the increasing use of it in electronic components. As China is one of the largest electronics producers globally. Additionally, governments’ initiatives to promote clean energy are also accelerating the market growth.

North America and Europe are also anticipated to exhibit significant market share in the upcoming years owing to the large manufacturer base and use of Sic in manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV) hybrids is fueling the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to strengthen the Market Growth

The global market for SiC has many prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand of consumers across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new products to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below is industry developments:

  • November 2020: Infineon made collaboration with GT Advanced Technology to expand the facility unit of SiC.

  • June 2020: Infineon announced the launch of new SiC powder modules for EVs.

Worldwide Silicon Carbide Market Scope:

The report offers detailed insight into new product launches, new technology evolutions, innovative services, and ongoing R&D. The report discusses a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market including PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. Silicon Carbide Market report focuses on major six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report also provides fundamental details such as raw material sources, distribution networks, methodologies, production capacities, industry supply chain, and product specifications.

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/silicon-carbide-market-104587

Read Related Insights:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth, Business Strategies and Forecast by 2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Chitosan Market Stunning Growth & Business Strategies by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


