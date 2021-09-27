Silicon Carbide Market worth $2,113 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Silicon Carbide Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device(SiC Discrete, SiC Bare Die, and SiC Module), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Power Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Energy & Power), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Silicon Carbide Market is expected to grow from USD 899 million in 2021 to USD 2,113 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this market's growth include growing demand for SiC Devices in power electronics; higher mechanical, electrical and thermal properties than regular Silicon; and growing investments by governments, private organizations, research institutes, and manufacturers to increase SiC production. Growing implementation of SiC devices in automotive and power devices applications and increasing demand for hybrid and electric cars create a strong demand for silicon carbide for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=439

SiC discrete device is expected to gain a significant share of silicon carbide market by 2026

SiC Discrete device is expected to account for the largest share of the silicon carbide market by 2026. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for SiC discrete devices for use in numerous applications, including RF and cellular base station applications, as well as in power supplies and inverters. Also, these devices are used in high-power applications owing to their high switching speed. Moreover, due to the increased demand for power semiconductors, the load on the power equipment has increased.

Based on application, EV motor drives to witness the highest CAGR in silicon carbide market during 2021–2026

The silicon carbide market for EV motor drives application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing silicon carbide device penetration in electric vehicles (EVs), as it helps in better battery management and reduces weight and size. Moreover, silicon carbide devices can perform at high voltage and temperature, making them favorable for EVs. The increasing need for efficient semiconductor devices is driving the demand for silicon carbide-based semiconductor devices.

Story continues

Browse in-depth TOC on "Silicon Carbide Market"

144 – Tables

53 – Figures

243 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=439

Silicon carbide market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The silicon carbide market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the increased use of these silicon carbide devices in the automotive, power electronics, energy, and renewable power generation verticals. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major markets for EVs/HEVs in APAC. According to IEA outlook 2020 report, China alone accounted for a share of 47% of the global sales of electric buses in 2019, which contributed significantly to the dominance of APAC. Initiatives taken by several governments of countries in APAC to promote the use of these vehicles are expected to further drive the market in the near future.

Key players in the market include Infineon Technologies (Germany), Cree, Inc. (US), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan), STMelectronics (Switzerland), Fuji Electric (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), General Electric (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Renesas Electronics (Japan), Microchip Technology (US). These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and developments, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and agreements, to increase their market shares.

Related Reports:

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (RF, Power, Opto), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Consumer and Enterprises, Automotive, Telecommunications), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Compound Semiconductor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, RF Devices, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunication, General Lighting, Automotive, Power Supply), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/silicon-carbide-electronics-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/silicon-carbide.asp

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-carbide-market-worth-2-113-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301385537.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets