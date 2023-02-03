U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.54
    -15.68 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    -2.64 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.20
    -52.60 (-2.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -1.24 (-5.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0108 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1760
    +2.5720 (+2.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,376.26
    -437.83 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.59
    -1.26 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Silicon Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $124.5 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global silicon fertilizer market reached a value of US$ 99.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 124.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.85% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agripower Australia Ltd.

  • Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

  • Khandelwal Biofertilizer

  • MaxSil Pty Ltd.

  • Plant Tuff

  • Redox Pty Ltd.

  • Satpura Bio Fertiliser India Private Limited

  • Sigma AgriScience LLC

  • Vedant Agrotech.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Silicon fertilizer refers to a chemical or natural substance that involves the deposition of silicon in soil, land, or plant epidermal tissue to improve crop growth and yield. Calcium, sodium and potassium silicate are some of the commonly available types of silicon fertilizers usually consisting of silicic acid, or silicon acid, silicon conditioners, and other products.

Silicon fertilizers are widely used in field, hydroponics, floriculture and horticulture crops, such as cereals, soybean, wheat, and vegetable sugarcane.

They assist in strengthening cell walls, providing resistance against bacterial and fungal diseases, preventing lodging, and decreasing biotic and abiotic stress, thus enhancing the growth and yield of all annual and vegetable crops. Currently, silicon fertilizers are available in solid and liquid forms.

Silicon Fertilizer Market Trends:

Significant growth in the agriculture sector, along with the rising food demand due to rapid population expansion, especially in emerging economies, is one of the factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Silicone fertilizers are widely employed in the production of various crops, such as cucumber, wheat, barley, sugarcane, corn and tomato.

In line with this, the increasing instances of plant diseases, such as leaf freckling rust and ring spots, have further intensified the adoption of silicon fertilizers amongst farmworkers to offer resistance against plant insects and unfavorable climatic conditions, thus propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the large-scale employment of organic silicon fertilizers in organic farming practices that are more sustainable and environmentally friendly, are also providing an impetus to the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing availability of cultivable land and the implementation of various government initiatives over food security, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global silicon fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global silicon fertilizer market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global silicon fertilizer market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Silicon Fertilizer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Synthetic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Natural
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Liquid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Solid
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Field Crops
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Horticultural Crops
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Hydroponics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Floriculture
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anr9y1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-fertilizer-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-124-5-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-3-85-301738555.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%. Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence. The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Plug Power Needs a Fresh Charge

    Shares have spent more time in a downtrend than in an upward trend. Here's what could be in store next.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Here's Why Nio and Ford Could Be 2023's Top EV Growth Stocks

    Given how fast Nio and Ford shares fell, the market could jump back into these EV growth stocks before you know it.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Alibaba (BABA): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Alibaba (BABA). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

    A high-profile trial focused on a 2018 tweet about the financing for a Tesla buyout that never happened drew a surprise spectator Friday — Elon Musk, the billionaire accused of misleading investors with his usage of the Twitter service he now owns. Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and Twitter, strode into the San Francisco federal courtroom moments before closing arguments from the opposing attorney in the case were scheduled to begin and took a seat alongside his legal team. Like everyone else in the courtroom, he was wearing a mask, as required by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, but briefly dropped it as he chuckled and whispered something to one of his lawyers.

  • Group of Seven Agrees to Expand Sanctions on Russian Oil Industry

    The U.S. and its allies agreed to cap the sales prices of premium Russian petroleum products such as diesel and low-value ones such as fuel oil.

  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

    Mention high-yield dividend stocks, and one tends to think of stodgy companies that distribute the vast majority of their profits to shareholders via dividends -- sometimes to the detriment of the company's ability to grow. The company has also focused more recently on maintaining a solid balance sheet and supporting a stable and growing dividend. Here's why Kinder Morgan stock is a no-brainer energy stock to buy for 2023.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    A brutal bear market may have put some investors off stocks. The emotional pain of seeing one's assets lose considerable value was undoubtedly too much for some investors to bear. Knowing this, investors may want to consider taking advantage of discounted prices in stocks such as MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Stocks mixed following January jobs report, earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise-software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) plunged on Friday morning after it reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023. In Q2, Atlassian generated revenue of nearly $873 million, up almost 27% year over year. Atlassian was able to add more than 4,000 net new customers during Q2, which is encouraging.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • 13 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we take a look at 13 best value dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more best value dividend stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy. Value stocks are stocks of companies generally considered trading below what many investors think they are worth. Because […]