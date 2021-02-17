Silicon on Insulator (SoI) Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 2.40 Billion By 2026 | APAC Region to Remain Forerunner in Global Silicon on Insulator Industry

MRFR recognizes the Key Players in the Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market are EV Group, Evaderis, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers, Ineda Systems, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Simgui, SOItec, STMicroelectronics NV, SUMCO, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Simgui, Skyworks Solutions, Sony Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, TowerJazz, Ultrasil LLC, United Microelectronics Corporation, and WaferPro

The global SOI market is highly lucrative and predicted to witness significant growth at a healthy 15.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2020- 2026), reveals the Market Research Future (MRFR) report. SOI or silicon on insulator is a semiconductor component that has a thin insulator layer that is put between the bulk substrate and single crystalline silicon. Generally, the insulator is made of thermal silicon oxide, and the substrate is basically a silicon wafer. The silicon film depending on the application type, can be very thin or tens of micrometers thick. Silicon on Insulator Market can be fabricated using three methods such as SmartCut, separation by implantation of oxygen (SIMOX), and bonded and etchback SOI (BESOI).

Attractive Features that Fuel Market Growth

As per the Market Research Future report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the silicon insulator market share. These include the growing awareness of the different benefits of silicon on insulators such as ease in scaling, compatibility, absence of latchup, reduced leakage, power saving, and high performance, increasing use of SOI wafers in consumer electronics, improvement in operational performance with low operating voltage, growing investments by foundry players and wafer manufacturers in emerging economies, and increasing demand for low power and high performance among electronics devices. Besides, the growing need for gaming consoles, microprocessors, and microcontrollers, major application in smartphones, digital cameras, and notebooks, increasing use in satellite communication due to the broadening of communication bandwidth exponential, increasing adoption in aerospace and military, increasing investment to reduce carbon footprint, and increasing development of photovoltaic technology are also adding market growth.

On the contrary, the self-heating effects of SOI-based devices, the higher time needed in the manufacturing process, price volatility, the soaring price of raw materials, and intricate design during product development may impede market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has cast its shadow on almost every industry, with the silicon on insulator market being no different. The impact of this crisis on the manufacturing industry has impacted the global economy significantly. Electronic components like ICs, LED chips and wafers, PCBs, and other semiconductor devices are imported from China mostly. Following the shutdown of manufacturing units, the cost of semiconductor components has gone up due to a shortage of supplies.

The outbreak, however, is likely to accelerate automation as well as industry 4.0 technology adoption. Maintenance, diagnostics, and remote manufacturing may become permanent features. If this happens, semiconductor companies may turn into smart workplaces with technologies that facilitate remote work or work from home for most employees. The companies are also likely to use and encourage hybrid models in the manufacturing process where some employees remain on-site and some work remotely. The efficiency gained from these changes and their start-up costs may influence the growth of the silicon on insulator revenues in the future.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive analysis of the silicon on insulator market based on vertical, application, technology, wafer size, and type.

By type, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into power SOI, partially depleted silicon on insulator (PD-SOI), fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI), and others. Of these, the FD-SOI segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By wafer size, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into 201mm and above and equal to 200mm. Of these, the 201mm and above segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into the smart cut, layer transfer SOI, and bonding SOI. Of these, the smart cut segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into image sensing, optical communication, power supplies, MEMS, and others.

By vertical, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into industrial, aerospace and defense, IT and telecommunication, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Of these, the automotive segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation

APAC to Remain Forerunner in Silicon on Insulator Market

By region, the silicon on insulator market covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will be the forerunner in the market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by government and private sectors to develop advanced and new technologies for silicon fabrication in China, the presence of several consumer electronics manufacturers, the presence of top companies, increased investments by foundry players and wafer manufacturers, and increasing use of SOI devices for the presence of a huge number of foundry and wafer players, smartphone manufacturers, and consumer electronics companies are adding to the global silicon on insulator market growth in the region.

The silicon on insulator market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The presence of a well-established automobile industry in Germany and the growing adoption of IoT devices by consumers are adding to the global silicon on insulator market growth in the region. Germany will have the utmost market share, followed by France.

In North America, the silicon on insulator market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements, growing investments by manufacturing industries to improve their product quality, increase in semiconductor manufacturing facilities, increased demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers, the presence of several market players, and rising R&D endeavors are adding to the global silicon on insulator market growth in the region.

The silicon on insulator market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Rising industrialization, globalization, and urbanization increasing purchasing power parity, and growing economic development are adding to the global silicon on insulator market growth in the region.

Notable Players in The Global Silicon On Insulator Market Are

Industry Updates

January 2021- Researchers at Curtin University have come up with a method to make silicon that is commonly found in electronics like computers, cameras, and phones, at room temperature. This new method works by replacing extreme heat with that of electrical currents for producing the same chemical reaction, which turns silica into silicon at a reduced environmental and economic cost.

