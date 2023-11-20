Silicon Laboratories' (NASDAQ:SLAB) earnings have declined over year, contributing to shareholders 27% loss

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 27%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 14%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 12% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$200m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Silicon Laboratories had to report a 2.1% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 27% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 52.41, the market remains optimistic.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Silicon Laboratories has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Silicon Laboratories' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Silicon Laboratories had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Silicon Laboratories you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

