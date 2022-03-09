U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.53
    -14.17 (-11.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1075
    +0.0167 (+1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3179
    +0.0081 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8500
    +0.1860 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,853.76
    +3,257.16 (+8.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Silicon Labs' 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2022 Proxy Statement Available Online

·1 min read
In this article:
  • SLAB
    Watchlist

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today posted its 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2022 Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on the Investor Relations page of the company website. Shareholders may also request hard copies of the reports by calling 866-648-8133, or by emailing paper@investorelections.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-2021-annual-report-to-shareholders-and-2022-proxy-statement-available-online-301499544.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

