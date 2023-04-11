U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

PR Newswire
·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be streamed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)

A replay will be available after the call on the investor page of the website listed above or by calling +1 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay access code 6021433. The replay will be available through May 26, 2023.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-webcast-301794060.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs