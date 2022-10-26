Silicon Labs Grows Revenue 46% in Third Quarter 2022

IoT leader remains well-positioned for long-term growth amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported robust financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 1, 2022. Revenue met the midpoint of the guidance range at $270 million, up 3% sequentially and 46% year-on-year. Silicon Labs saw revenue growth across both its Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life businesses.

"Silicon Labs delivered another quarter of strong performance, generating record revenue and operating results ahead of model," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We continue to gain market share and achieve strong design win momentum. We remain confident in our ability to lead and scale in the IoT market despite an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased to $270 million, up 3% sequentially and 46% year-on-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $146 million, up 56% year-on-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $124 million, up 36% year-on-year

Gross margin of 61% was favorable due to product mix in the quarter

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 61%

GAAP R&D expenses were $85 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $51 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 11%

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.60

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $69 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $43 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.21

Business Highlights

Hosted the third annual virtual Works With Conference, which drew more than 7,000 registrants from 1,600 unique companies signing up for 67,000 individual sessions. Works With is the premier developer conference for the IoT industry and brings together top technology brands, device manufacturers, industry alliances, designers, and ecosystem providers to build skills, share insights and lead the way toward a more unified wireless experience.

Announced several new products, including the expansion of the Series 2 SoC family:

Recognized for excellence as a supplier by three customers, a particularly notable achievement given the challenging supply environment:

Held an official inauguration ceremony at Silicon Labs' new, expanded office in Hyderabad, India. This will be Silicon Labs' largest global center for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $245 to $255 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $132 million

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 35%

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.35 to $0.45

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $109 million

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 25%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.93 to $1.03

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through November 2, 2022, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 3274420.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021 Revenues $269,817

$ 184,831

$766,781

$ 512,180 Cost of revenues 104,232

75,322

281,521

214,619 Gross profit 165,585

109,509

485,260

297,561 Operating expenses:













Research and development 84,624

72,656

245,677

201,503 Selling, general and administrative 50,738

46,128

144,398

131,535 Operating expenses 135,362

118,784

390,075

333,038 Operating income (loss) 30,223

(9,275)

95,185

(35,477) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 4,672

1,476

9,616

3,100 Interest expense (1,527)

(6,595)

(4,874)

(24,405) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 33,368

(14,394)

99,927

(56,782) Provision for income taxes 14,188

9,386

36,871

12,543 Equity-method earnings 1,819

4,040

2,985

5,938 Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,999

(19,740)

66,041

(63,387) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes --

2,106,796

--

2,183,884































Net income $ 20,999

$2,087,056

$ 66,041

$2,120,497































Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.62

$ (0.45)

$ 1.84

$ (1.44) Net income $ 0.62

$ 48.11

$ 1.84

$ 48.08































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.60

$ (0.45)

$ 1.79

$ (1.44) Net income $ 0.60

$ 46.76

$ 1.79

$ 46.71































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 34,079

43,385

35,935

44,103 Diluted 34,779

44,634

36,968

45,394

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended October 1, 2022 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Non-

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$269,817













































Gross profit

165,585

61.4 %

$288

$ --

$165,873

61.5 %

























Research and development

84,624

31.4 %

8,788

7,305

68,531

25.4 %

























Selling, general and administrative

50,738

18.8 %

6,874

829

43,035

15.9 %

























Operating income

30,223

11.2 %

15,950

8,134

54,307

20.1 %









Three Months Ended

October 1, 2022 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Equity-Method Investment

Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income

$20,999

$15,950

$8,134

$(1,819)

$(1,052)

$42,212

























Diluted shares outstanding

34,779

















34,779

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.60

















$ 1.21

* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data) Business Outlook

Three Months Ending December 31, 2022



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments*

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60 %

0 %

60 %













Operating expenses

$132

$(23)

$109













Effective tax rate

35 %

(10) %

25 %













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.35

$0.58

$0.93













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.45

$0.58

$1.03



* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.9 million, intangible asset

amortization of $6.7 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.



Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

October 1, 2022

January 1,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,277

$1,074,623 Short-term investments 893,131

964,582 Accounts receivable, net 76,672

98,313 Inventories 88,447

49,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,109

51,748 Total current assets 1,625,636

2,238,573 Property and equipment, net 151,610

146,516 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 91,650

118,978 Other assets, net 91,012

77,839 Total assets $2,336,297

$2,958,295









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 81,676

$ 47,327 Current portion of convertible debt, net --

450,599 Deferred revenue and returns liability 11,705

13,849 Other current liabilities 112,320

157,052 Total current liabilities 205,701

668,827 Convertible debt, net 529,062

-- Other non-current liabilities 49,890

77,044 Total liabilities 784,653

745,871 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,530 and 38,481 shares issued and outstanding at October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 3

4 Retained earnings 1,568,108

2,214,839 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,467)

(2,419) Total stockholders' equity 1,551,644

2,212,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,336,297

$2,958,295

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2022

October 2,

2021 Operating Activities





Net income $ 66,041

$2,120,497 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:





Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes --

(2,183,884) Depreciation of property and equipment 16,514

12,925 Amortization of other intangible assets 27,328

33,971 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,492

17,278 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3

3,370 Stock-based compensation expense 43,213

36,916 Equity-method earnings (2,985)

(5,938) Deferred income taxes (13,126)

(3,132) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 21,641

22,573 Inventories (39,100)

(11,320) Prepaid expenses and other assets (28,404)

33,536 Accounts payable 26,694

(4,522) Other current liabilities and income taxes 17,962

(10,981) Deferred revenue and returns liability (2,144)

(1,657) Other non-current liabilities (7,713)

(11,388) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 127,416

48,244















Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (579,507)

(1,212,572) Sales of marketable securities 42,952

194,492 Maturities of marketable securities 597,399

173,924 Purchases of property and equipment (20,057)

(19,468) Purchases of other assets --

(578) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 40,787

(864,202)















Financing Activities





Payments on debt (21)

(140,572) Repurchases of common stock (681,695)

(688,373) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (14,732)

(21,393) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 6,366

8,619 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (690,082)

(841,719)















Discontinued Operations





Operating activities (69,467)

69,685 Investing activities --

2,747,684 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (69,467)

2,817,369















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (591,346)

1,159,692 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,074,623

202,720 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 483,277

$1,362,412

