Silicon Labs Grows Revenue 46% in Third Quarter 2022
IoT leader remains well-positioned for long-term growth amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported robust financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 1, 2022. Revenue met the midpoint of the guidance range at $270 million, up 3% sequentially and 46% year-on-year. Silicon Labs saw revenue growth across both its Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life businesses.
"Silicon Labs delivered another quarter of strong performance, generating record revenue and operating results ahead of model," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We continue to gain market share and achieve strong design win momentum. We remain confident in our ability to lead and scale in the IoT market despite an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Revenue increased to $270 million, up 3% sequentially and 46% year-on-year
Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $146 million, up 56% year-on-year
Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $124 million, up 36% year-on-year
Gross margin of 61% was favorable due to product mix in the quarter
Results on a GAAP basis:
GAAP gross margin was 61%
GAAP R&D expenses were $85 million
GAAP SG&A expenses were $51 million
GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 11%
GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.60
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
Non-GAAP gross margin was 61%
Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $69 million
Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $43 million
Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20%
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.21
Business Highlights
Hosted the third annual virtual Works With Conference, which drew more than 7,000 registrants from 1,600 unique companies signing up for 67,000 individual sessions. Works With is the premier developer conference for the IoT industry and brings together top technology brands, device manufacturers, industry alliances, designers, and ecosystem providers to build skills, share insights and lead the way toward a more unified wireless experience.
Announced several new products, including the expansion of the Series 2 SoC family:
Recognized for excellence as a supplier by three customers, a particularly notable achievement given the challenging supply environment:
Held an official inauguration ceremony at Silicon Labs' new, expanded office in Hyderabad, India. This will be Silicon Labs' largest global center for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation.
Business Outlook
The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $245 to $255 million. The company also estimates the following results:
On a GAAP basis:
GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%
GAAP operating expenses of approximately $132 million
GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 35%
GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.35 to $0.45
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:
Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%
Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $109 million
Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 25%
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.93 to $1.03
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through November 2, 2022, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 3274420.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
Revenues
$269,817
$ 184,831
$766,781
$ 512,180
Cost of revenues
104,232
75,322
281,521
214,619
Gross profit
165,585
109,509
485,260
297,561
Operating expenses:
Research and development
84,624
72,656
245,677
201,503
Selling, general and administrative
50,738
46,128
144,398
131,535
Operating expenses
135,362
118,784
390,075
333,038
Operating income (loss)
30,223
(9,275)
95,185
(35,477)
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
4,672
1,476
9,616
3,100
Interest expense
(1,527)
(6,595)
(4,874)
(24,405)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
33,368
(14,394)
99,927
(56,782)
Provision for income taxes
14,188
9,386
36,871
12,543
Equity-method earnings
1,819
4,040
2,985
5,938
Income (loss) from continuing operations
20,999
(19,740)
66,041
(63,387)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
--
2,106,796
--
2,183,884
Net income
$ 20,999
$2,087,056
$ 66,041
$2,120,497
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.62
$ (0.45)
$ 1.84
$ (1.44)
Net income
$ 0.62
$ 48.11
$ 1.84
$ 48.08
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.60
$ (0.45)
$ 1.79
$ (1.44)
Net income
$ 0.60
$ 46.76
$ 1.79
$ 46.71
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
34,079
43,385
35,935
44,103
Diluted
34,779
44,634
36,968
45,394
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
October 1, 2022
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Stock
Intangible
Non-
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$269,817
Gross profit
165,585
61.4 %
$288
$ --
$165,873
61.5 %
Research and development
84,624
31.4 %
8,788
7,305
68,531
25.4 %
Selling, general and administrative
50,738
18.8 %
6,874
829
43,035
15.9 %
Operating income
30,223
11.2 %
15,950
8,134
54,307
20.1 %
Three Months Ended
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Equity-Method
Investment
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
GAAP
Measure
Net income
$20,999
$15,950
$8,134
$(1,819)
$(1,052)
$42,212
Diluted shares outstanding
34,779
34,779
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.60
$ 1.21
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
December 31, 2022
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments*
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
60 %
0 %
60 %
Operating expenses
$132
$(23)
$109
Effective tax rate
35 %
(10) %
25 %
Diluted earnings per share - low
$0.35
$0.58
$0.93
Diluted earnings per share - high
$0.45
$0.58
$1.03
* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.9 million, intangible asset
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
October 1,
2022
January 1,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 483,277
$1,074,623
Short-term investments
893,131
964,582
Accounts receivable, net
76,672
98,313
Inventories
88,447
49,307
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
84,109
51,748
Total current assets
1,625,636
2,238,573
Property and equipment, net
151,610
146,516
Goodwill
376,389
376,389
Other intangible assets, net
91,650
118,978
Other assets, net
91,012
77,839
Total assets
$2,336,297
$2,958,295
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 81,676
$ 47,327
Current portion of convertible debt, net
--
450,599
Deferred revenue and returns liability
11,705
13,849
Other current liabilities
112,320
157,052
Total current liabilities
205,701
668,827
Convertible debt, net
529,062
--
Other non-current liabilities
49,890
77,044
Total liabilities
784,653
745,871
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
33,530 and 38,481 shares issued and outstanding at
October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively
3
4
Retained earnings
1,568,108
2,214,839
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,467)
(2,419)
Total stockholders' equity
1,551,644
2,212,424
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$2,336,297
$2,958,295
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
2022
October 2,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 66,041
$2,120,497
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
of continuing operations:
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
--
(2,183,884)
Depreciation of property and equipment
16,514
12,925
Amortization of other intangible assets
27,328
33,971
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
1,492
17,278
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
3
3,370
Stock-based compensation expense
43,213
36,916
Equity-method earnings
(2,985)
(5,938)
Deferred income taxes
(13,126)
(3,132)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
21,641
22,573
Inventories
(39,100)
(11,320)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(28,404)
33,536
Accounts payable
26,694
(4,522)
Other current liabilities and income taxes
17,962
(10,981)
Deferred revenue and returns liability
(2,144)
(1,657)
Other non-current liabilities
(7,713)
(11,388)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
127,416
48,244
Investing Activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(579,507)
(1,212,572)
Sales of marketable securities
42,952
194,492
Maturities of marketable securities
597,399
173,924
Purchases of property and equipment
(20,057)
(19,468)
Purchases of other assets
--
(578)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
40,787
(864,202)
Financing Activities
Payments on debt
(21)
(140,572)
Repurchases of common stock
(681,695)
(688,373)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(14,732)
(21,393)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
6,366
8,619
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
(690,082)
(841,719)
Discontinued Operations
Operating activities
(69,467)
69,685
Investing activities
--
2,747,684
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
(69,467)
2,817,369
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(591,346)
1,159,692
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,074,623
202,720
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 483,277
$1,362,412
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-grows-revenue-46-in-third-quarter-2022-301659554.html
SOURCE Silicon Labs