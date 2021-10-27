Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2021
Financial Highlights
3Q 2021 GAAP
3Q 2021 Non-GAAP
$254.2 million (+15% Q/Q, +102% Y/Y)
$254.2 million (+15% Q/Q, +102% Y/Y)
50.0%
50.2%
27.1%
29.4%
$1.58
$1.70
Business Highlights
Achieved third consecutive record quarterly revenue and earnings per share
Reached $1 billion in Revenue Run-Rate, a quarter ahead of plan
Sales of eMMC+UFS controllers reached new record quarterly high
SSD controller sales approximately flat Q/Q and increased 70% to 75% Y/Y
eMMC+UFS controller sales increased 60% to 65% Q/Q and increased 305% to 310% Y/Y
SSD solutions sales increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and declined 0% to 5% Y/Y
Launched world's fastest single chip controller for external portable SSDs
TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $254.2 million from $221.1 million in second quarter 2021. Net income (GAAP) increased to $55.4 million or $1.58 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $49.5 million or $1.42 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in second quarter 2021.
For the third quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $60.4 million or $1.70 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $52.7 million or $1.50 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in second quarter 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Review
“We continued to optimize our scarce foundry wafer capacity and product allocation to customers and delivered $1 billion in Revenue Run-Rate, a quarter ahead of plan,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our third quarter results were driven by strong sales of eMMC+UFS controllers used primarily in smartphones and other smart devices.”
Key Financial Results
(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2020
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2020
Revenue
$254.2
$221.1
$126.0
$254.2
$221.1
$126.0
Gross profit
$127.2
$111.1
$61.8
$127.8
$112.9
$61.9
Percent of revenue
50.0%
50.3%
49.1%
50.2%
51.0%
49.1%
Operating expenses
$58.3
$50.7
$36.0
$53.0
$48.4
$32.9
Operating income
$68.9
$60.4
$25.8
$74.8
$64.5
$29.0
Percent of revenue
27.1%
27.3%
20.5%
29.4%
29.2%
23.0%
Earnings per diluted ADS
$1.58
$1.42
$0.70
$1.70
$1.50
$0.76
Other Financial Information
(in millions)
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2020
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period
$419.5
$412.3
$368.4
Routine capital expenditures
$5.9
$4.9
$2.6
Dividend payments
$12.2
$12.2
$12.3
During the third quarter, we had $5.9 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items and $1.4 million for building construction in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Returning Value to Shareholders
On October 26, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On August 19, 2021, we paid $12.2 million to shareholders as the fourth installment of our annual dividend. On October 25, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a $2.00 per ADS annual dividend, representing an annual increase of 43%, to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. The first installment of our annual dividend will be paid on November 24, 2021.
Business Outlook
“In spite of capped foundry wafer supply this year, we’ve optimized with better product mix, customer allocation and pricing discipline to deliver strong growth,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “We believe that our strong design win momentum with leading OEM customers positions us for continued market share gains and relative outperformance next year.”
For the fourth quarter of 2021, management expects:
GAAP
Non-GAAP Adjustment
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$254m to $267m
--
$254m to $267m
Gross margin
48.4% to 50.4%
Approximately $0.2m*
48.5% to 50.5%
Operating margin
24.9% to 26.7%
Approximately $9.2m to $10.2m**
28.5% to 30.5%
* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $9.2 million to $10.2 million of stock-based compensation.
Conference Call & Webcast:
The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on October 28, 2021.
Speakers:
Wallace Kou, President & CEO
Riyadh Lai, CFO
Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy
Conference Call Details
Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7896715
Replay Numbers (for 7 days):
USA (Toll Free):
1 855 452 5696
USA (Toll):
1 646 254 3697
Participant Passcode:
7896715
A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:
the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.
The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.
SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon product lines and include goodwill impairment expenses, and the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation.
Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Net sales
126,043
221,103
254,241
395,624
657,743
Cost of sales
64,217
109,969
127,070
201,512
328,179
Gross profit
61,826
111,134
127,171
194,112
329,564
Operating expenses
Research & development
26,378
38,962
44,600
84,624
119,544
Sales & marketing
6,077
7,085
7,749
18,394
21,280
General & administrative
3,528
4,649
5,931
11,019
15,019
Operating income
25,843
60,438
68,891
80,075
173,721
Non-operating income (expense)
Interest income, net
841
336
312
3,896
1,009
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
551
519
(114
)
(72
)
(404
)
Others, net
(6
)
-
-
15
3
Subtotal
1,386
855
198
3,839
608
Income before income tax
27,229
61,293
69,089
83,914
174,329
Income tax expense
2,962
11,748
13,665
5,522
34,961
Net income
24,267
49,545
55,424
78,392
139,368
Earnings per basic ADS
0.70
1.42
1.59
2.24
4.00
Earnings per diluted ADS
0.70
1.42
1.58
2.24
3.99
Margin Analysis:
Gross margin
49.1
%
50.3
%
50.0
%
49.1
%
50.1
%
Operating margin
20.5
%
27.3
%
27.1
%
20.2
%
26.4
%
Net margin
19.3
%
22.4
%
21.8
%
19.8
%
21.2
%
Additional Data:
Basic ADS
34,832
34,926
34,933
34,960
34,844
Diluted ADS
34,891
34,953
35,023
35,061
34,967
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Gross profit (GAAP)
61,826
111,134
127,171
194,112
329,564
Gross margin (GAAP)
49.1
%
50.3
%
50.0
%
49.1
%
50.1
%
Stock-based compensation (A)
55
52
111
96
217
SSD solutions restructuring
-
1,679
473
-
3,283
Gross profit (non-GAAP)
61,881
112,865
127,755
194,208
333,064
Gross margin (non-GAAP)
49.1
%
51.0
%
50.2
%
49.1
%
50.6
%
Operating expenses (GAAP)
35,983
50,696
58,280
114,037
155,843
Stock-based compensation (A)
(3,076
)
(2,312
)
(5,059
)
(5,763
)
(10,332
)
SSD solutions restructuring
-
-
(238
)
-
(238
)
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)
32,907
48,384
52,983
108,274
145,273
Operating profit (GAAP)
25,843
60,438
68,891
80,075
173,721
Operating margin (GAAP)
20.5
%
27.3
%
27.1
%
20.2
%
26.4
%
Total adjustments to operating profit
3,131
4,043
5,881
5,859
14,070
Operating profit (non-GAAP)
28,974
64,481
74,772
85,934
187,791
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
23.0
%
29.2
%
29.4
%
21.7
%
28.6
%
Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)
1,386
855
198
3,839
608
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
(551
)
(519
)
114
72
404
Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)
835
336
312
3,911
1,012
Net income (GAAP)
24,267
49,545
55,424
78,392
139,368
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
2,580
3,524
5,995
5,931
14,474
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(171
)
(339
)
(1,015
)
(693
)
(2,048
)
Net income (non-GAAP)
26,676
52,730
60,404
83,630
151,794
Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
$0.70
$1.42
$1.58
$2.24
$3.99
Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
$0.76
$1.50
$1.70
$2.38
$4.31
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)
34,891
34,953
35,023
35,061
34,967
Non-GAAP Adjustments
163
297
513
88
285
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)
35,054
35,250
35,536
35,149
35,252
(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:
Cost of sales
55
52
111
96
217
Research & development
2,163
1,203
3,251
3,937
6,508
Sales & marketing
405
480
616
825
1,502
General & administrative
508
629
1,192
1,001
2,322
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
2020
2021
2021
($)
($)
($)
Cash and cash equivalents
341,281
357,119
364,071
Short-term investments
1,951
-
-
Accounts receivable (net)
95,519
145,583
184,984
Inventories
107,426
150,617
161,010
Refundable deposits – current
24,094
48,760
48,507
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,643
26,742
26,398
Total current assets
594,914
728,821
784,970
Long-term investments
5,000
6,500
8,507
Property and equipment (net)
102,046
106,841
110,289
Goodwill and intangible assets (net)
17,489
-
-
Other assets
10,984
17,093
17,808
Total assets
730,433
859,255
921,574
Accounts payable
37,148
77,126
66,380
Income tax payable
5,870
19,071
31,190
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
65,500
86,559
85,584
Total current liabilities
108,518
182,756
183,154
Other liabilities
26,207
29,859
31,198
Total liabilities
134,725
212,615
214,352
Shareholders’ equity
595,708
646,640
707,222
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
730,433
859,255
921,574
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Net income
24,267
49,545
55,424
78,392
139,368
Depreciation & amortization
3,322
4,059
4,180
9,922
12,125
Stock-based compensation
3,131
2,364
5,170
5,859
10,549
Investment impairment, losses & disposals
1
-
2
7
204
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(552
)
4,058
(36,117
)
1,287
(56,191
)
Others
22
-
-
35
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
30,191
60,026
28,659
95,502
106,055
Purchase of property & equipment
(2,618
)
(4,926
)
(7,329
)
(13,148
)
(15,585
)
Purchase of long-term investments
-
(1,500
)
(2,007
)
(2,000
)
(3,506
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,618
)
(6,426
)
(9,336
)
(15,148
)
(19,091
)
Dividend payments
(12,280
)
(12,201
)
(12,204
)
(36,835
)
(36,604
)
Share repurchases
(25,013
)
-
-
(25,013
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(37,293
)
(12,201
)
(12,204
)
(61,848
)
(36,604
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash
(9,720
)
41,399
7,119
18,506
50,360
Effect of foreign exchange changes
323
(57
)
23
(342
)
(119
)
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period
375,814
370,968
412,310
348,253
369,211
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period
366,417
412,310
419,452
366,417
419,452
About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at the time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19; the recent increases in tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 12, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.
Investor Contact:
Investor Contact:
Christopher Chaney
Selina Hsieh
Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
Investor Relations
E-mail: CChaney@siliconmotion.com
E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com
Media Contact:
Sara Hsu
Project Manager
E-mail: sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com