Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2021

Financial Highlights



3Q 2021 GAAP 3Q 2021 Non-GAAP $254.2 million (+15% Q/Q, +102% Y/Y) $254.2 million (+15% Q/Q, +102% Y/Y) 50.0% 50.2% 27.1% 29.4% $1.58 $1.70

Business Highlights

Achieved third consecutive record quarterly revenue and earnings per share

Reached $1 billion in Revenue Run-Rate, a quarter ahead of plan

Sales of eMMC+UFS controllers reached new record quarterly high

SSD controller sales approximately flat Q/Q and increased 70% to 75% Y/Y

eMMC+UFS controller sales increased 60% to 65% Q/Q and increased 305% to 310% Y/Y

SSD solutions sales increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and declined 0% to 5% Y/Y

Launched world's fastest single chip controller for external portable SSDs



TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $254.2 million from $221.1 million in second quarter 2021. Net income (GAAP) increased to $55.4 million or $1.58 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $49.5 million or $1.42 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in second quarter 2021.

For the third quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $60.4 million or $1.70 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $52.7 million or $1.50 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in second quarter 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Review

“We continued to optimize our scarce foundry wafer capacity and product allocation to customers and delivered $1 billion in Revenue Run-Rate, a quarter ahead of plan,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our third quarter results were driven by strong sales of eMMC+UFS controllers used primarily in smartphones and other smart devices.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 Revenue $254.2 $221.1 $126.0 $254.2 $221.1 $126.0 Gross profit

$127.2

$111.1

$61.8

$127.8

$112.9

$61.9

Percent of revenue 50.0% 50.3% 49.1% 50.2% 51.0% 49.1% Operating expenses $58.3 $50.7 $36.0 $53.0 $48.4 $32.9 Operating income

$68.9

$60.4

$25.8

$74.8

$64.5

$29.0

Percent of revenue 27.1% 27.3% 20.5% 29.4% 29.2% 23.0% Earnings per diluted ADS $1.58 $1.42 $0.70 $1.70 $1.50 $0.76

Other Financial Information

Story continues

(in millions) 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $419.5 $412.3 $368.4 Routine capital expenditures $5.9 $4.9 $2.6 Dividend payments $12.2 $12.2 $12.3

During the third quarter, we had $5.9 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items and $1.4 million for building construction in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 26, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On August 19, 2021, we paid $12.2 million to shareholders as the fourth installment of our annual dividend. On October 25, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a $2.00 per ADS annual dividend, representing an annual increase of 43%, to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. The first installment of our annual dividend will be paid on November 24, 2021.

Business Outlook

“In spite of capped foundry wafer supply this year, we’ve optimized with better product mix, customer allocation and pricing discipline to deliver strong growth,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “We believe that our strong design win momentum with leading OEM customers positions us for continued market share gains and relative outperformance next year.”

For the fourth quarter of 2021, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $254m to $267m

+0% to 5% Q/Q -- $254m to $267m

+0% to 5% Q/Q Gross margin 48.4% to 50.4% Approximately $0.2m* 48.5% to 50.5% Operating margin 24.9% to 26.7% Approximately $9.2m to $10.2m** 28.5% to 30.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $9.2 million to $10.2 million of stock-based compensation.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on October 28, 2021.

Speakers:

Wallace Kou, President & CEO

Riyadh Lai, CFO

Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Conference Call Details

Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7896715

Replay Numbers (for 7 days): USA (Toll Free): 1 855 452 5696 USA (Toll): 1 646 254 3697 Participant Passcode: 7896715

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon product lines and include goodwill impairment expenses, and the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net sales 126,043 221,103 254,241 395,624 657,743 Cost of sales 64,217 109,969 127,070 201,512 328,179 Gross profit 61,826 111,134 127,171 194,112 329,564 Operating expenses Research & development 26,378 38,962 44,600 84,624 119,544 Sales & marketing 6,077 7,085 7,749 18,394 21,280 General & administrative 3,528 4,649 5,931 11,019 15,019 Operating income 25,843 60,438 68,891 80,075 173,721 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 841 336 312 3,896 1,009 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 551 519 (114 ) (72 ) (404 ) Others, net (6 ) - - 15 3 Subtotal 1,386 855 198 3,839 608 Income before income tax 27,229 61,293 69,089 83,914 174,329 Income tax expense 2,962 11,748 13,665 5,522 34,961 Net income 24,267 49,545 55,424 78,392 139,368 Earnings per basic ADS 0.70 1.42 1.59 2.24 4.00 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.70 1.42 1.58 2.24 3.99 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 49.1 % 50.3 % 50.0 % 49.1 % 50.1 % Operating margin 20.5 % 27.3 % 27.1 % 20.2 % 26.4 % Net margin 19.3 % 22.4 % 21.8 % 19.8 % 21.2 % Additional Data: Basic ADS 34,832 34,926 34,933 34,960 34,844 Diluted ADS 34,891 34,953 35,023 35,061 34,967





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 61,826 111,134 127,171 194,112 329,564 Gross margin (GAAP) 49.1 % 50.3 % 50.0 % 49.1 % 50.1 % Stock-based compensation (A) 55 52 111 96 217 SSD solutions restructuring - 1,679 473 - 3,283 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 61,881 112,865 127,755 194,208 333,064 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 49.1 % 51.0 % 50.2 % 49.1 % 50.6 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 35,983 50,696 58,280 114,037 155,843 Stock-based compensation (A) (3,076 ) (2,312 ) (5,059 ) (5,763 ) (10,332 ) SSD solutions restructuring - - (238 ) - (238 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 32,907 48,384 52,983 108,274 145,273 Operating profit (GAAP) 25,843 60,438 68,891 80,075 173,721 Operating margin (GAAP) 20.5 % 27.3 % 27.1 % 20.2 % 26.4 % Total adjustments to operating profit 3,131 4,043 5,881 5,859 14,070 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 28,974 64,481 74,772 85,934 187,791 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 23.0 % 29.2 % 29.4 % 21.7 % 28.6 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 1,386 855 198 3,839 608 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (551 ) (519 ) 114 72 404 Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 835 336 312 3,911 1,012 Net income (GAAP) 24,267 49,545 55,424 78,392 139,368 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 2,580 3,524 5,995 5,931 14,474 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (171 ) (339 ) (1,015 ) (693 ) (2,048 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 26,676 52,730 60,404 83,630 151,794 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $0.70 $1.42 $1.58 $2.24 $3.99 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $0.76 $1.50 $1.70 $2.38 $4.31 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 34,891 34,953 35,023 35,061 34,967 Non-GAAP Adjustments 163 297 513 88 285 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 35,054 35,250 35,536 35,149 35,252 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 55 52 111 96 217 Research & development 2,163 1,203 3,251 3,937 6,508 Sales & marketing 405 480 616 825 1,502 General & administrative 508 629 1,192 1,001 2,322





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2021 2021 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 341,281 357,119 364,071 Short-term investments 1,951 - - Accounts receivable (net) 95,519 145,583 184,984 Inventories 107,426 150,617 161,010 Refundable deposits – current 24,094 48,760 48,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,643 26,742 26,398 Total current assets 594,914 728,821 784,970 Long-term investments 5,000 6,500 8,507 Property and equipment (net) 102,046 106,841 110,289 Goodwill and intangible assets (net) 17,489 - - Other assets 10,984 17,093 17,808 Total assets 730,433 859,255 921,574 Accounts payable 37,148 77,126 66,380 Income tax payable 5,870 19,071 31,190 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,500 86,559 85,584 Total current liabilities 108,518 182,756 183,154 Other liabilities 26,207 29,859 31,198 Total liabilities 134,725 212,615 214,352 Shareholders’ equity 595,708 646,640 707,222 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 730,433 859,255 921,574





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 24,267 49,545 55,424 78,392 139,368 Depreciation & amortization 3,322 4,059 4,180 9,922 12,125 Stock-based compensation 3,131 2,364 5,170 5,859 10,549 Investment impairment, losses & disposals 1 - 2 7 204 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (552 ) 4,058 (36,117 ) 1,287 (56,191 ) Others 22 - - 35 - Net cash provided by operating activities 30,191 60,026 28,659 95,502 106,055 Purchase of property & equipment (2,618 ) (4,926 ) (7,329 ) (13,148 ) (15,585 ) Purchase of long-term investments - (1,500 ) (2,007 ) (2,000 ) (3,506 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,618 ) (6,426 ) (9,336 ) (15,148 ) (19,091 ) Dividend payments (12,280 ) (12,201 ) (12,204 ) (36,835 ) (36,604 ) Share repurchases (25,013 ) - - (25,013 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (37,293 ) (12,201 ) (12,204 ) (61,848 ) (36,604 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash (9,720 ) 41,399 7,119 18,506 50,360 Effect of foreign exchange changes 323 (57 ) 23 (342 ) (119 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 375,814 370,968 412,310 348,253 369,211 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 366,417 412,310 419,452 366,417 419,452

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at the time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19; the recent increases in tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 12, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact: Investor Contact: Christopher Chaney Selina Hsieh Director, Investor Relations & Strategy Investor Relations E-mail: CChaney@siliconmotion.com E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com Media Contact: Sara Hsu Project Manager E-mail: sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com



