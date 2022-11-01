Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Business Highlights



Sales declined 1% Q/Q and Y/Y SSD controller sales declined 15% to 20% both Q/Q and Y/Y eMMC+UFS controller sales increased 5% to 10% both Q/Q and Y/Y SSD solutions sales declined 5% to 10% Q/Q and increased 15% to 20% Y/Y

Demo’d MonTitan™ enterprise-class PCIe Gen5 SM8366 SSD controller at OCP Global Summit

On Aug 31, securityholders at the Company’s EGM approved acquisition by MaxLinear; closing of the Transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval from SAMR

Financial Highlights

3Q 2022 GAAP 3Q 2022 Non-GAAP • Net sales $250.8 million (-1% Q/Q, -1% Y/Y) $250.8 million (-1% Q/Q, -1% Y/Y) • Gross margin 47.5% 47.6% • Operating margin 22.1% 25.0% • Earnings per diluted ADS $1.29 $1.53

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, net sales (GAAP) declined sequentially to $250.8 million from $252.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income (GAAP) declined to $42.9 million or $1.29 per diluted American Depositary Share (“ADS”) (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $51.6 million or $1.55 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in the second quarter of 2022.



For the third quarter of 2022, net income (non-GAAP) declined to $51.2 million or $1.53 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from net income (non-GAAP) of $62.8 million or $1.88 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Review

Wallace Kou, President & CEO of Silicon Motion commented:

"Our customers continue to emphasize that end markets for PC and smartphone remain challenging, especially sales of SSDs in the channel market and this has been affecting our controller sales. Year-to-date, SSD controller sales have been flat year-over-year. Sales into the OEM market are holding up much better. Year-to-date, sales of SSD controllers into the OEM market have grown about 50% year-over-year, while sales to the channel market have declined about 40%. As we had previously communicated, we have extensive design-wins of PCIe Gen 4 SSD controllers for PC OEMs and the ramp of these projects is driving the strength of this part of our business. In the previous quarter, sales of Gen 4 controllers were already over half of all SSD controller sales and this significance increased further in the third quarter. While end-markets for channel market SSDs, including retailers, e-tailers and systems integrators, remain soft, especially in China, we are beginning to see some improvement in activity by module makers. NAND flash markers are beginning to off-load excess NAND inventory to module makers and we believe this trend could improve further in upcoming quarters.”

Story continues

“We are making excellent progress with our MonTitan™ enterprise-class PCIe Gen5 SSD controller. At the recent OCP Global Summit, we demonstrated our SSD reference designs with our layered firmware stack, which has been validated with our NAND partners’ flash. We have good early engagements with potential customers, expect to begin sampling early next year and aim to be production ready towards the end of 2023.”

“For our eMMC+UFS controllers, year-to-date sales have grown by about a third year-over-year, with both eMMC and UFS controllers growing and eMMC growing about twice as fast. Growth has been driven by trends we had previously discussed, including favorable controller outsourcing and working with NAND flash makers with competitive market positions.”

“Gross margin in the third quarter decreased due to shifting product mix and pricing concessions. We expect overall sales to remain flat as we approach the end of the year.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 Revenue $250.8 $252.4 $254.2 $250.8 $252.4 $254.2 Gross profit $119.1 $133.6 $127.2 $119.3 $133.8 $127.8 Percent of revenue 47.5% 52.9% 50.0% 47.6% 53.0% 50.2% Operating expenses $63.8 $66.5 $58.3 $56.6 $56.8 $53.0 Operating income $55.4 $67.1 $68.9 $62.7 $77.0 $74.8 Percent of revenue 22.1% 26.6% 27.1% 25.0% 30.5% 29.4% Earnings per diluted ADS $1.29 $1.55 $1.58 $1.53 $1.88 $1.70

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $253.9 $234.9 $419.5 Routine capital expenditures $7.4 $2.9 $5.9 Dividend payments $16.5 $16.5 $12.2 Share repurchases * $30.0 -

$0.1m ADS cancellation fee for shares repurchased in prior quarter.



During the third quarter of 2022, we had $8.6 million of capital expenditures, including $7.4 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $1.2 million for building construction in Hsinchu.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 25, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a $2.00 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. On August 25, 2022, we paid $16.5 million to shareholders as the fourth and final installment of the annual dividend.

Acquisition Update

On May 5, 2022, Silicon Motion agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear”) with Silicon Motion ADS holders to receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001, of MaxLinear (“MaxLinear Common Stock”) for each ADS that they hold (the “Transaction”). On June 27, 2022, the Transaction’s waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”) expired and, unless the Transaction closes after June 27, 2023, no further approval is required under the HSR Act. On August 31, 2022, securityholders at Silicon Motion’s Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) approved the Transaction. In September, 2022, MaxLinear and Silicon Motion, which had previously filed with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”) under the simplified procedures, refiled under the normal procedures as advised by SAMR. MaxLinear and Silicon Motion cannot predict with certainty the length of review under the normal procedure, but both parties continue to expect a final determination by SAMR in the second or third quarter of 2023. Closing of the Transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval from SAMR and, if closing occurs after June 27, 2023, an additional filing under the HSR Act.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

SSD solutions restructuring are charges related to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon product lines, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation attributable to these product lines.

M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to our pending sale to MaxLinear.

Loss from settlement of litigation relates to an estimated expense accrued in connection with a potential settlement of a lawsuit.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 254,241 252,373 250,812 657,743 745,163 Cost of sales 127,070 118,742 131,691 328,179 366,304 Gross profit 127,171 133,631 119,121 329,564 378,859 Operating expenses Research & development 44,600 43,256 47,727 119,544 136,607 Sales & marketing 7,749 8,931 9,375 21,280 25,908 General & administrative 5,931 13,629 6,949 15,019 27,098 Loss from settlement of litigation - 700 (300) - 400 Operating income 68,891 67,115 55,370 173,721 188,846 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 312 365 750 1,009 1,375 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (114) (2,190) (2,293) (404) (4,318) Others, net - - - 3 1 Subtotal 198 (1,825) (1,543) 608 (2,942) Income before income tax 69,089 65,290 53,827 174,329 185,904 Income tax expense 13,665 13,707 10,936 34,961 36,929 Net income 55,424 51,583 42,891 139,368 148,975 Earnings per basic ADS 1.59 1.56 1.30 4.00 4.47 Earnings per diluted ADS 1.58 1.55 1.29 3.99 4.45 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 50.0% 52.9% 47.5% 50.1% 50.8% Operating margin 27.1% 26.6% 22.1% 26.4% 25.3% Net margin 21.8% 20.4% 17.1% 21.2% 20.0% Additional Data: Weighted avg. ADS equivalents 34,933 33,117 33,050 34,844 33,325 Diluted ADS equivalents 35,023 33,194 33,140 34,967 33,448



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 127,171 133,631 119,121 329,564 378,859 Gross margin (GAAP) 50.0% 52.9% 47.5% 50.1% 50.8% Stock-based compensation (A) 111 89 143 217 370 SSD solutions restructuring 473 34 - 3,283 136 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 127,755 133,754 119,264 333,064 379,365 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 50.2% 53.0% 47.6% 50.6% 50.9% Operating expenses (GAAP) 58,280 66,516 63,751 155,843 190,013 Stock-based compensation (A) (5,059) (2,341) (5,679) (10,332) (13,451) M&A transaction expenses - (6,678) (1,766) - (8,444) SSD solutions restructuring (238) - - (238) - Loss from settlement of litigation - (700) 300 - (400) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 52,983 56,797 56,606 145,273 167,718 Operating profit (GAAP) 68,891 67,115 55,370 173,721 188,846 Operating margin (GAAP) 27.1% 26.6% 22.1% 26.4% 25.3% Total adjustments to operating profit 5,881 9,842 7,288 14,070 22,801 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 74,772 76,957 62,658 187,791 211,647 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 29.4% 30.5% 25.0% 28.6% 28.4% Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 198 (1,825) (1,543) 608 (2,942) Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 114 2,190 2,293 404 4,318 Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 312 365 750 1,012 1,376 Net income (GAAP) 55,424 51,583 42,891 139,368 148,975 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,995 12,032 9,581 14,474 27,119 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,015) (861) (1,311) (2,048) (3,234) Net income (non-GAAP) 60,404 62,754 51,161 151,794 172,860 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $1.58 $1.55 $1.29 $3.99 $4.45 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $1.70 $1.88 $1.53 $4.31 $5.13 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 35,023 33,194 33,140 34,967 33,448 Non-GAAP adjustments 513 210 263 285 249 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 35,536 33,404 33,403 35,252 33,697 (A)Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 111 89 143 217 370 Research & development 3,251 1,271 4,029 6,508 9,007 Sales & marketing 616 438 615 1,502 1,684 General & administrative 1,192 632 1,035 2,322 2,760

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited)



Sep. 30, Jun. 30 Sep. 30 2021 2022 2022 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 364,071 179,858 199,215 Accounts receivable (net) 184,984 243,546 229,692 Inventories 161,010 265,518 305,566 Refundable deposits – current 48,507 48,532 48,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,398 37,234 13,899 Total current assets 784,970 774,688 796,872 Long-term investments 8,507 8,439 8,333 Property and equipment (net) 110,289 131,368 133,499 Other assets 17,808 22,507 22,778 Total assets 921,574 937,002 961,482 Accounts payable 66,380 87,272 70,731 Income tax payable 31,190 46,434 46,211 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,584 114,392 105,855 Total current liabilities 183,154 248,098 222,797 Other liabilities 31,198 44,007 44,328 Total liabilities 214,352 292,105 267,125 Shareholders’ equity 707,222 644,897 694,357 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 921,574 937,002 961,482

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 55,424 51,583 42,891 139,368 148,975 Depreciation & amortization 4,180 4,677 4,864 12,125 13,995 Stock-based compensation 5,170 2,430 5,822 10,549 13,821 Investment impairment, losses & disposals 2 - 3 204 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (36,117) (55,320) (10,940) (56,191) (132,913) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,659 3,370 42,640 106,055 43,883 Purchase of property & equipment (7,329) (4,918) (8,568) (15,585) (25,148) Purchase of long-term investments (2,007) - - (3,506) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,336) (4,918) (8,568) (19,091) (25,148) Dividend payments (12,204) (16,489) (16,499) (36,604) (49,941) Share repurchases - (30,001) (109)* - (133,155) Net cash used in financing activities (12,204) (46,490) (16,608) (36,604) (183,096) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 7,119 (48,038) 17,464 50,360 (164,361) Effect of foreign exchange changes 23 1,325 1,482 (119) 2,723 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 412,310 281,652 234,939 369,211 415,523 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 419,452 234,939 253,885 419,452 253,885

* ADS cancellation fee for shares repurchased in prior quarter



About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Information provided in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Silicon Motion’s and MaxLinear’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the expected date of closing of the Transaction and the potential benefits thereof, their businesses and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Silicon Motion and MaxLinear, all of which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected timing of the Transaction that will result in the merger of Shark Merger Sub, with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MaxLinear, the satisfaction or waiver of any conditions to the Transaction, anticipated benefits, growth opportunities and other events relating to the Transaction, and projections about Silicon Motion’s business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability, and, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “potentially,” “continue,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” “might,” “continue,” “target” or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the Transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based on Silicon Motion’s own information and information from other sources Silicon Motion believes to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms and timing, in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Silicon Motion’s or MaxLinear’s respective business and the price of the ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of Silicon Motion, Silicon Motion’s ADSs and shares of MaxLinear Common Stock; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Transaction and the potential failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the parties’ businesses and other conditions to the completion of the Transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including the receipt by Silicon Motion of an unsolicited proposal from a third party; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on the Company’s or MaxLinear’s respective business relationships, operating results, and business generally; expected benefits, including financial benefits, of the Transaction may not be realized; integration of the acquisition post-closing may not occur as anticipated, and the combined company’s ability to achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the Transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company’s existing businesses, may occur; litigation related to the Transaction or otherwise; unanticipated restructuring costs may be incurred or undisclosed liabilities assumed; attempts to retain key personnel and customers may not succeed; risks related to diverting attention from the parties’ ongoing businesses, including current plans and operations; changes in tax regimes, legislation or government regulations affecting the acquisition or the parties or their businesses; economic, social or political conditions that could adversely affect the Transaction or the parties, including trade and national security policies and export controls and executive orders relating thereto, and worldwide government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China and the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as the parties’ responses to any of the aforementioned factors; exposure to inflation, currency rate and interest rate fluctuations and risks associated with doing business locally and internationally, as well as fluctuations in the market prices of the parties’ traded securities; potential business uncertainty or adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; potential negative changes in general economic conditions and market developments in the regions or the industries in which the parties’ operate; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers as a result or in anticipation of the Transaction or otherwise; the parties’ respective customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; risks associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the emergence of variants to the original COVID-19 strain such as the Delta and Omicron variants and related private and public sector measures; Silicon Motion’s ability to provide a safe working environment for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic or any other public health crises, including pandemics or epidemics; Silicon Motion’s and MaxLinear’s abilities to implement their business strategies; pricing trends, including Silicon Motion’s and the MaxLinear’s abilities to achieve economies of scale; uncertainty as to the long-term value of MaxLinear Common Stock; restrictions during the pendency of the Transaction that may impact the Company’s or MaxLinear’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Silicon Motion in the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent reports on Form 6-K, each of which is on file with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. SEC filings for Silicon Motion are also available on Silicon Motion’s website at https://www.siliconmotion.com/investor. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact: Investor Contact: Christopher Chaney Selina Hsieh Director of IR and Strategy Investor Relations E-mail: CChaney@siliconmotion.com E-mail:ir@siliconmotion.com



