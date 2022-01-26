U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7640
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,781.86
    -140.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -119.97 (-0.44%)
     

Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.
·19 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SIMO

Financial Highlights

4Q 2021 GAAP

4Q 2021 Non-GAAP

$264.4 million (+4% Q/Q, +84% Y/Y)

$264.4 million (+4% Q/Q, +84% Y/Y)

49.6%

49.9%

27.3%

30.9%

$1.73

$1.90


Full Year 2021 GAAP

Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP

$922.1 million (+71% Y/Y)

$922.1 million (+71% Y/Y)

50.0%

50.4%

26.7%

29.2%

$5.71

$6.21

Business Highlights

  • Achieved all-time records for full-year revenue and earnings per share

  • Sales of SSD controllers reached new record quarterly high

  • SSD controller sales: 4Q increased 15% to 20% Q/Q and FY2021 increased 75% to 80% Y/Y

  • eMMC+UFS controller sales: 4Q declined 5% to 10% Q/Q and FY2021 increased 105% to 110% Y/Y

  • SSD solutions sales: 4Q increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and FY2021 declined 5% to 10% Y/Y

  • Increased annual dividend by 43% to $2.00 per ADS

  • Announced new $200 million 6-month share repurchase program and repurchased $50 million

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $264.4 million from $254.2 million in third quarter 2021. Net income (GAAP) increased to $60.6 million or $1.73 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from a net income (GAAP) of $55.4 million or $1.58 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in third quarter 2021.

For the fourth quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $67.5 million or $1.90 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $60.4 million or $1.70 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in third quarter 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Review
“We were supply constrained for most of 2021, including the fourth quarter,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Nevertheless, we were able to create significant incremental value throughout the year by optimizing our limited foundry wafer supply, which led to solid consecutive sequential quarterly revenue and earnings growth and very strong full year operating results.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

Revenue

$264.4

$254.2

$143.9

$264.4

$254.2

$143.9

Gross profit

$131.2

$127.2

$66.0

$131.9

$127.8

$71.0

Percent of revenue

49.6%

50.0%

45.9%

49.9%

50.2%

49.3%

Operating expenses

$59.1

$58.3

$65.6

$50.3

$53.0

$39.5

Operating income

$72.1

$68.9

$0.4

$81.6

$74.8

$31.5

Percent of revenue

27.3%

27.1%

0.3%

30.9%

29.4%

21.9%

Earnings per diluted ADS

$1.73

$1.58

$0.04

$1.90

$1.70

$0.86

Other Financial Information

(in millions)

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2020

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period

$415.5

$419.4

$369.2

Routine capital expenditures

$8.3

$5.9

$5.6

Dividend payments

$17.4

$12.2

$12.1

Share repurchases

$45.7

--

--

During the fourth quarter, we had $11.2 million of capital expenditures, including $8.3 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items and $2.9 million for building construction in Hsinchu and Taipei.

Returning Value to Shareholders
On October 25, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a $2.00 per ADS annual dividend, 43% higher than our previous dividend, to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. On November 24, 2021, we paid $17.4 million to shareholders as the first installment of the new annual dividend.

On December 7, 2021, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADSs over a 6-month period. In December 2021, we repurchased $50.0 million of our ADSs at an average price of $89.85.

Business Outlook
“After delivering record operating results in 2021, we are optimistic that 2022 could be another banner year,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "This year, similar to last year, we further expanded and strengthened our SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. We are adding to this positive momentum the upcoming launch of our next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers.”

For the first quarter of 2022, management expects:

GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustment

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$225m to $238m
-15% to -10% Q/Q
+23% to 30% Y/Y

--

$225m to $238m
-15% to -10% Q/Q
+23% to 30% Y/Y

Gross margin

49.4% to 51.4%

Approximately $0.1m*

49.5% to 51.5%

Operating margin

24.8% to 27.4%

Approximately $5.0m to $6.0m**

27.5% to 29.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $5.0 million to $6.0 million of stock-based compensation.

For the full year 2022, management expects:

GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustment

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$1,110m to $1,200m
+20% to 30% Y/Y

--

$1,110m to $1,200m
+20% to 30% Y/Y

Gross margin

49.0% to 51.0%

Approximately $0.5m*

49.0% to 51.0%

Operating margin

27.0% to 29.0%

Approximately $22.0m to $24.0m**

29.0% to 31.0%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $22.0 million to $24.0 million of stock-based compensation.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on January 27, 2022.

Speakers:
Wallace Kou, President & CEO
Riyadh Lai, CFO
Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Conference Call Details
Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7728589

Replay Numbers (for 7 days):

USA (Toll Free):

1 855 452 5696

USA (Toll):

1 646 254 3697

Participant Passcode:

7728589

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

  • an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon and Bigtera product lines and include goodwill and intangible assets impairment expenses, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation and customer sales returns and accounts receivable attributable to these product lines.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Gain on disposal of long-term investments relate to gains from our sale of FCI, our specialty RF IC product line.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Net sales

143,897

254,241

264,357

539,521

922,100

Cost of sales

77,853

127,070

133,126

279,365

461,305

Gross profit

66,044

127,171

131,231

260,156

460,795

Operating expenses

Research & development

37,160

44,600

44,747

121,784

164,291

Sales & marketing

6,411

7,749

7,534

24,805

28,813

General & administrative

4,585

5,931

6,802

15,604

21,822

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

17,489

-

-

17,489

-

Operating income

399

68,891

72,148

80,474

245,869

Non-operating income (expense)

Interest income, net

729

312

270

4,625

1,279

Gain on disposal of long-term investments

(293

)

-

-

(293

)

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

692

(114

)

598

619

194

Others, net

117

-

(80

)

133

(77

)

Subtotal

1,245

198

788

5,084

1,396

Income before income tax

1,644

69,089

72,936

85,558

247,265

Income tax expense

290

13,665

12,355

5,812

47,316

Net income

1,354

55,424

60,581

79,746

199,949

Earnings per basic ADS

0.04

1.59

1.74

2.29

5.74

Earnings per diluted ADS

0.04

1.58

1.73

2.28

5.71

Margin Analysis:

Gross margin

45.9

%

50.0

%

49.6

%

48.2

%

50.0

%

Operating margin

0.3

%

27.1

%

27.3

%

14.9

%

26.7

%

Net margin

0.9

%

21.8

%

22.9

%

14.8

%

21.7

%

Additional Data:

Basic ADS

34,540

34,933

34,872

34,855

34,851

Diluted ADS

34,761

35,023

35,068

34,978

34,992


Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Gross profit (GAAP)

66,044

127,171

131,231

260,156

460,795

Gross margin (GAAP)

45.9

%

50.0

%

49.6

%

48.2

%

50.0

%

Stock-based compensation (A)

157

111

172

253

390

SSD solutions restructuring

4,772

473

478

4,772

3,760

Gross profit (non-GAAP)

70,973

127,755

131,881

265,181

464,945

Gross margin (non-GAAP)

49.3

%

50.2

%

49.9

%

49.2

%

50.4

%

Operating expenses (GAAP)

65,645

58,280

59,083

179,682

214,926

Stock-based compensation (A)

(8,572

)

(5,059

)

(8,822

)

(14,335

)

(19,156

)

SSD solutions restructuring

(17,613

)

(238

)

-

(17,613

)

(238

)

Operating expenses (non-GAAP)

39,460

52,983

50,261

147,734

195,532

Operating profit (GAAP)

399

68,891

72,148

80,474

245,869

Operating margin (GAAP)

0.3

%

27.1

%

27.3

%

14.9

%

26.7

%

Total adjustments to operating profit

31,114

5,881

9,472

36,973

23,544

Operating profit (non-GAAP)

31,513

74,772

81,620

117,447

269,413

Operating margin (non-GAAP)

21.9

%

29.4

%

30.9

%

21.8

%

29.2

%

Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)

1,245

198

788

5,084

1,396

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

(692

)

114

(598

)

(619

)

(194

)

Gain on disposal of long-term investments

293

-

-

293

-

Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)

846

312

190

4,758

1,202

Net income (GAAP)

1,354

55,424

60,581

79,746

199,949

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

30,715

5,995

8,874

36,647

23,350

Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(2,152

)

(1,015

)

(1,917

)

(2,845

)

(3,966

)

Net income (non-GAAP)

29,917

60,404

67,538

113,548

219,333

Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)

$

0.04

$

1.58

$

1.73

$

2.28

$

5.71

Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)

$

0.86

$

1.70

$

1.90

$

3.24

$

6.21

Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)

34,761

35,023

35,068

34,978

34,992

Non-GAAP adjustments

219

513

387

121

311

Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)

34,980

35,536

35,455

35,099

35,303

(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:

Cost of sales

157

111

172

253

390

Research & development

6,196

3,251

6,355

10,132

12,864

Sales & marketing

933

616

863

1,758

2,366

General & administrative

1,443

1,192

1,604

2,445

3,926


Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2021

($)

($)

($)

Cash and cash equivalents

342,961

364,071

360,082

Accounts receivable (net)

115,826

184,984

208,574

Inventories

110,162

161,010

163,104

Refundable deposits – current

24,098

48,500

48,500

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,046

26,405

37,852

Total current assets

618,093

784,970

818,112

Long-term investments

5,000

8,507

8,541

Property and equipment (net)

105,496

110,289

124,478

Other assets

13,471

17,808

20,197

Total assets

742,060

921,574

971,328

Accounts payable

44,535

66,380

80,768

Income tax payable

6,886

31,190

44,240

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

107,323

85,584

156,550

Total current liabilities

158,744

183,154

281,558

Other liabilities

25,574

31,198

32,192

Total liabilities

184,318

214,352

313,750

Shareholders’ equity

557,742

707,222

657,578

Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity

742,060

921,574

971,328


Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Net income

1,354

55,424

60,581

79,746

199,949

Depreciation & amortization

3,640

4,180

5,036

13,562

17,160

Stock-based compensation

8,729

5,170

8,994

14,589

19,546

Goodwill & intangible assets impairment

17,489

-

-

17,489

-

Investment impairment, losses & disposals

260

2

3

267

208

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(9,823

)

(36,124

)

(3,789

)

(8,537

)

(59,990

)

Others

79

-

-

113

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

21,728

28,652

70,825

117,229

176,873

Purchase of property & equipment

(6,397

)

(7,329

)

(11,248

)

(19,545

)

(26,833

)

Purchase of long-term investments

-

(2,007

)

-

(2,000

)

(3,506

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(6,397

)

(9,336

)

(11,248

)

(21,545

)

(30,339

)

Dividend payments

(12,065

)

(12,204

)

(17,436

)

(48,901

)

(54,039

)

Share repurchases

-

-

(45,696

)

(25,013

)

(45,696

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,065

)

(12,204

)

(63,132

)

(73,914

)

(99,735

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

3,266

7,112

(3,555

)

21,770

46,799

Effect of foreign exchange changes

(472

)

23

(367

)

(812

)

(487

)

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period

366,417

412,310

419,445

348,253

369,211

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period

369,211

419,445

415,523

369,211

415,523

About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected first quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at the time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and full year 2022. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the emergence of variants to the original COVID-19 strain such as the Delta and Omicron variants; the recent increases in tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 12, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Investor Contact:

Christopher Chaney

Selina Hsieh

Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

Investor Relations

E-mail: cchaney@siliconmotion.com

E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com

Media Contact:

Sara Hsu

Project Manager

E-mail: sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Gives Mixed Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. But Intel stock fell in late trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Teradyne stock plunges nearly 20% after earnings guidance misses

    Teradyne Inc.'s first-quarter financial guidance fell short of Wall Street projections, sending shares down nearly 20% in after-hours trading to $115.03.

  • Tesla's Record Q4 in 5 Must-See Takeaways

    Sales soared and cash is piling up. Here are the details from the quarter that investors should know about.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed down 4.5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings is all but dead. Nvidia may abandon the deal, said Bloomberg, and SoftBank -- Arm's seller -- is already contemplating putting Arm up for an initial public offering instead. When Nvidia announced its intention to purchase Arm back in September 2020, the company explained that it would meet 70% of its $40 billion purchase price by paying in shares.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • ServiceNow stock soars after earnings beat

    ServiceNow Inc.’s results "show that ServiceNow's business model is set to flourish in any economic environment," chief executive tells MarketWatch.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Market check: Stocks maintain gains following Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market following the Fed's decision.

  • Why F5 Stock Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    The tech stock is down despite F5 reporting better-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. The Stock Is Tumbling Anyway.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Fed Chair Powell expected to get ‘a grip on communication’ with markets: Economist

    Robertson Stephens Wealth Management&nbsp;Chief Economist Jeanette Garretty and Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist Zach Griffiths join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what they are looking forward to hearing during today's Fed press conference, how the stock market is reacting in the wake of the Fed's decision, and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market.

  • Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike periods

    The stock market tends to perform better amid rate hikes than some might guess. Here's what history shows, according to Dow Jones Market Data.