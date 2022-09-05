U.S. markets closed

Silicon Nitride Market to Record Accelerating CAGR of 7.12% with 46% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Silicon Nitride Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a YOY of 6.2% in 2022. Technavio categorizes the global silicon nitride market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the silicon nitride market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicon Nitride Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicon Nitride Market 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The report identifies the increasing demand for solar energy as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Solar energy reduces the dependency on imported crude oil for countries that have few or no petroleum reserves and also causes no emissions. Silicon nitride is widely used for manufacturing solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity. Silicon nitride is widely used as an anti-reflective coating in solar photovoltaic panels, increasing the efficiency of solar photovoltaic panels. The increasing government support and subsidies for the installation of solar power will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing investment opportunities in APAC is one of the key silicon nitride market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively. The market in emerging countries such as China, the Philippines, India, Indonesia, and Thailand is expected to witness growth owing to the rising number of manufacturing plants because of the wide availability of raw materials and inexpensive labor, as well as favorable government policies for FDI. The growing renewable energy industry will increase the demand for silicon nitride, and drive the market growth in the forecast years.

Grab a FREE Sample Report for More Key Market Dynamics and their Impact

The silicon nitride market analysis includes segmentation by type (reaction bonded silicon nitride, hot-pressed silicon nitride, and sintered silicon nitride) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The silicon nitride market share growth in the RBSN segment will be significant during the forecast period. By using RBSN, complex and accurate shapes of components can be produced. RBSN-based components can hold their shape during the firing process as they can handle high temperatures. Thus, it is widely used for fittings to position them correctly and transfer metal parts for processes such as induction heating, soldering, resistance welding, and brazing. Such factors will drive segment growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights: 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for silicon nitrides in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for advanced materials in the automotive industry will facilitate the silicon nitride market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for Segment-wise Revenue and Regional Opportunities

The silicon nitride market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Silicon Nitride Market Sizing
Silicon Nitride Market Forecast
Silicon Nitride Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The silicon nitride market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their R&D to compete in the market. This statistical study of the silicon nitride market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The silicon nitride market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • 3M Co.

  • Alzchem Group AG

  • CeramTec GmbH

  • CoorsTek Inc.

  • Denka Co. Ltd.

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd.

  • JGC Holdings Corp.

  • Kyocera Corp.

  • McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

  • Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

  • Panadyne Inc.

  • Precision Ceramics Ltd.

  • Rauschert GmbH

  • Reade International Corp.

  • Rogers Corp.

  • SINTX Technologies Inc.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Ube Industries Ltd.

Want to know more about the product offerings and vendor strategies, Download a PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Silicone Fluid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silicon Nitride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 45.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.2

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Alzchem Group AG, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Denka Co. Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd., JGC Holdings Corp., Kyocera Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Panadyne Inc., Precision Ceramics Ltd., Rauschert GmbH, Reade International Corp., Rogers Corp., SINTX Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Ube Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Reaction bonded silicon nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hot pressed silicon nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sintered silicon nitride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Alzchem Group AG

  • 10.5 CeramTec GmbH

  • 10.6 CoorsTek Inc.

  • 10.7 Denka Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kyocera Corp.

  • 10.9 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

  • 10.10 Rauschert GmbH

  • 10.11 Reade International Corp.

  • 10.12 Ube Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-nitride-market-to-record-accelerating-cagr-of-7-12-with-46-of-the-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301617300.html

SOURCE Technavio

