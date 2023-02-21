U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Silicon Photonics Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Revenue, Demand Analysis Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Silicon Photonics Market are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, OneChip Photonics Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Luxtera, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., NeoPhotonics Corporation

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon photonics market size will derive growth from exceptional product properties. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Components (Active, Passive), By Product (Transceivers, Active Optical Cables, Optical Multiplexers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Optical Engines, RF Circuits), By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Telecom, Data Communication, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will derive growth from the increasing number of company mergers.

Industrial Developments:

Luxtera announced a collaboration with TMSC, a prominent semiconductor foundry. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to set up an enhanced silicon photonics platform.

Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/silicon-photonics-market-101438

Silicon photonics is used to produce optical devices at a cheaper price. It involves the use of standard semiconductor fabrication techniques that are integrated with microelectronic chips. As a result, photonics is being widely used in data transmission with the help of optical rays between microchips. The increasing demand for silicon photonics resulting from the exceptional properties of the product, will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Silicon photonics possess the ability to transmit huge amount of data in less time. They are preferred over electric conductors due to their exceptional properties. The growing incorporation of cloud computation, aimed at reducing bandwidth, coupled with the increasing internet traffic, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Report Highlights:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2019-2021

Forecast Year

2023-2030

Segments Covered

By Components, By Product, By End user and By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Geographies Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

 COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 had a Potential Impact On Market

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of severe supply chain restrictions. The sudden spike in COVID patients led to the adoption of stringent lockdown norms, thereby negatively affecting the market’s development. The restrictions on transport, declining automotive sales, and the lack of raw materials led to severe disruptions in the supply chain. Further, manufacturing restraints negatively affected manufacturers’ revenue generation. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/silicon-photonics-market-101438

Drivers & Restraints:

  • Increasing Company Collaborations Have Yielded Newer Products, Subsequently Aiding Market Growth

  • The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations will have a direct impact on the growth of the market.

  • In March 2018, Luxtera announced a collaboration with TSMC to introduce an enhanced optical performance.

  • The merger helped set up a unique silicon photonic platform and helped serve cloud, 5G mobile infrastructure, and hyper scale customers with high performance and low cost optical transceivers.

  • The report includes major company collaborations, similar to this and gauges their impact on the global market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global silicon photonics market. It summarizes the competitive landscape in detail and predicts companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years. It highlights key aspects of the market and focuses on factors such as leading product types and major companies. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated on the basis of extensive research analysis methods.  Factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Predictions have been made on the basis of interviews and opinions of world leaders and experienced market research professional. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the knee replacement market size in recent years.

Segmentation:

There are many opportunities present for the silicon photonics market including, its increasing demand in data communication and telecom. Additionally, according to the Data Centre World Global Conference, the average number of data centers are expected to be approximately 10.3 per organization in coming years which is up from the current 8.1 per organization globally as the enterprises shifting toward SaaS applications increases activity in the data centres.

Segmentation

By Components

  • Active

  • Passive

By Product

  • Transceivers

  • Active Optical Cables

  • Optical Multiplexers

  • Variable Optical Attenuators

  • Optical Engines

  • RF Circuits

By End-User

  • Healthcare

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Defense

  • Telecom

  • Data Communication

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Asia Pacific

Regional Analysis:

North America to Lead the Market, Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness high growth in the coming years due to the early adoption of newer and advanced technologies in this region. The increasing number of silicon optical modulator manufacturers and presence of numerous wavelength division multiplexer filters. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the growing usage of internet facilities in telecommunications and data centre applications in this region.

Some of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Market:

  • Intel Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • OneChip Photonics Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

  • Luxtera, Inc., Oracle Corporation

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

  • NeoPhotonics Corporation

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/silicon-photonics-market-101438

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distribution Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.5 Technological Developments

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

Continued…

