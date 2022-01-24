U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Silicon Photonics Market Worth USD 3.59 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
January 24, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Silicon Photonics Market size is expected to reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period. This is accredited to the rising demand for silicon photonics from short-reach communication. Moreover, growing requirements for high data transfer capabilities and high-speed broadband services is likely to create immense opportunities for the silicon photonics market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Silicon Photonics Market by Product (Transceivers, Switches), by Application (Data Center & High-performance Computing, Telecommunication Waveguide, Component), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Silicon Photonics Market:

  • Intel (US)

  • Cisco Systems (US)

  • Global Foundries (US)

  • MACOM Technology (US)

  • Neo Photonics (US)

  • II-VI (US)

  • IBM (US)

  • InPhi (US)

  • Rockley Photonics (US)

  • STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of networking components affecting disruption in the supply chain to a great extent. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Silicon Photonics Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Need of High Data Transfer Capabilities Combined with Burgenuning Demand for High-Speed Broadband Services

Silicon photonics has been taking high-performance computing in entirely new directions and pushing big data analytics and cloud computing to achieve their full potential by avoiding data traffic jams in all sorts of communications and computing applications. Silicon photonics technology has been designed to communicate optical signals via single-mode optical fibers and also current silicon photonic chips can combine four wavelengths allowing them to transmit four times as much data per fiber. Since the last decade, the world has been witnessing the emergence of newer technologies/applications such as IoT, AI, AR/VR, consumer-generated video, connected devices, cloud computing, and other such high-performance computing applications that have stimulated the need for high data transfer capabilities to accumulate, manage, store, and access rapidly growing unstructured data. Additionally, with the emergence of “Industry 4.0”, industrial automation has been witnessing an accelerated growth. This is combined with factors such as falling robotics prices, accessible talent, ease of integration, and new capabilities have further fueled the adoption of industrial automation. Moreover, with the swift outbreak of COVI-19 in 2020, there has been a surge in the demand for high-speed broadband services owing to the rising acceptance of work from home norms and increased e-learning activities. Such data-intensive applications have fueled the need for higher-speed broadband services which ultimately drive the demand for silicon photonic technologies.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-market-1168

Growing Deployment of Private 5G Networks

The rapid adoption of “5G” services across the world is likely to create immense opportunities for the global silicon photonics market. Since the last few years, the world is witnessing rapid growth, especially in the private mobile networks after the launch of 4G LTE technology. 5G networks are likely to gain even more traction during upcoming years owing to the robust security offerings and are also highly customizable. Hence, the enterprises are preferring their own 5G networks instead of selecting from telco offerings as companies can develop fully customized and secure 5G networks as per their own business operations and requrments and the data can be managed internally. For instance, recently Mercedes-Benz, one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world announced the plan to roll out its own 5G network and is engaged with German telco Telefonica/O2 in order to apprehend its private 5G network ambitions. Such private 5G networks offer a wider customer base improving the bargaining power of silicon photonics technology providers.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Silicon Photonics Market?

  • How will the Silicon Photonics Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Silicon Photonics Market?

  • What are the Silicon Photonics market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Silicon Photonics Market throughout the forecast period?

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is Likely to Witness Fastest Growth Opportunities for the Silicon Photonics Market

Asia Pacific Silicon Photonics Market is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market for the global market during the forecast period. This is accredited to a large number of 5G deployments projects and aggressive but favorable government policies to further stimulate regional market growth during the upcoming years. Moreover, heavy investments in the research and development in the telecom industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the silicon photonics market in the Asia Pacific. The immensely growing telecom industry in China, Indonesia, and India is the primary demand driver for silicon photonics in the region.

Europe and North America are likely to witness substantial growth in the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the developed telecom infrastructure in countries like the U.S., Germany, Italy, and UK.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. June 2021: NeoPhotonics an American public corporation announced the launch of a new module transceiver i.e. CFP2-DCO. It transmits data at a speed of 400 Gbps over the 1500 km range.

2. October 2021: DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology announced the plan to develop its own silicon technology and secured $33M for the same from various investors including Greenfield Partners.

This market titled “Silicon Photonics Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.08 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3.59 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 25.8% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product:- Transceivers, Switches

Application:- Data Center & High-performance Computing, Telecommunication Waveguide, Component

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Silicon Photonics Market by Product (Transceivers, Switches), by Application (Data Center & High-performance Computing, Telecommunication Waveguide, Component), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/silicon-photonics-market-667659

