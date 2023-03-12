U.S. markets closed

Silicon Valley Bank deposits to be available Monday - US officials

The main entrance of Silicon Valley Bank is pictured in Menlo Park

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday, U.S. officials said on Sunday.

"Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13," the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said in a statement. "No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," the statement said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Leslie Adler)

  • Exclusive-PNC, RBC interest in SVB cools as regulators seek rescue bids

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed bank, one of the sources said. The banks and the FDIC declined comment. The FDIC has been trying to find a buyer for Silicon Valley Bank this weekend after taking control of it on Friday so that the bank's corporate clients that had their money frozen can meet their payroll obligations.

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • Canadian regulator takes control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch

    (Reuters) -A Canadian regulator on Sunday said it was taking temporary control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch, as the fallout from the collapsed U.S. startup-focused lender reverberated around the world. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said it is seeking to gain permanent control of the Canadian unit's assets, adding that it is asking the attorney general of Canada to petition for a winding-up order. "By taking temporary control of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank, we are acting to protect the rights and interests of the branch's creditors," Peter Routledge, the superintendent of financial institutions, said in a statement.

  • SVB Collapse: Legendary Financier Bill Ackman Warns of Massive Bank Runs

    The hedge fund manager says that it is likely that Silicon Valley depositors will have access to around 50% of their funds on Monday, but the remaining 50% will not be available for 3-6 months.

  • No Bailout for SVB. Here’s What to Expect.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a bailout of SVB off the table, but clarified that regulators are working to make sure the bank’s depositors don’t suffer.

  • Futures higher but world markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. S&P500 futures rose 1.4% after U.S. authorities guaranteed SVB customers would have access to their deposits starting on Monday. "No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," a statement from the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Regulators Protect All SVB Deposits; Signature Bank Closed

    Futures rose as financial regulators guaranteed all SVB Financial deposits and offered a backstop for other banks. Signature Bank was closed.

  • SVB collapse to test Fed's faith in a strong, low-risk financial system

    Earlier this month the U.S. Federal Reserve in a report to Congress gave what has become a standard reassurance: Banks were strong and the overall financial system in solid shape. That confidence is now being tested as the Fed and other regulators navigate Friday's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank -- the sort of event that can seem to be without implications for the broader economy until the full scope and potential impact on market psychology become clear. More broadly, the Fed has tools that are always available to shore up the financial system, including direct loans to banks with adequate collateral through its so-called discount window.

  • Markets at Risk of More Upheaval as Banking Uncertainty Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are steeling themselves for the risk of more turbulence after the biggest US bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis sent shockwaves through markets.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunThe unraveling of SVB Financial Gro

  • Marketmind: Bank on some bumps

    Monday could kick off a rocky week in financial markets. Regulators were scrambling over the weekend to contain the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank late last week. Even with fresh risks in the banking sector, a critical week of macro data also is likely to continue to drive trading as investors seek to understand how central banks will balance threats to economic growth and still-simmering inflation.

  • U.S. government guarantees all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, money available Monday

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will be made whole and have access to their money starting Monday morning, according to a statement from the Treasury, Fed, and FDIC on Sunday.

  • Crypto-friendly Signature Bank shut down by regulators after collapses of SVB, Silvergate

    State authorities closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators on Friday in the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

    The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring depositors at the failed financial institution that they would be able to access all of their money quickly. Regulators had worked all weekend to try and come up with a buyer for the bank, which was the second largest bank failure in history. In a sign of quickly the financial bleeding was occurring, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had failed and was being seized on Sunday.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • Andrew Yang warns of 'mass layoffs,' calls for government intervention after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Andrew Yang, a businessman and Democratic political candidate in multiple races, urged for government action on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank warning of mass layoffs.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • As SVB concerns grow, Yellen says no bailout, but feds are working to prevent bank ‘contagion’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday on “Face the Nation,” says the government is working on ways to stem the damage of SVB's stunning collapse.

  • Wall Street Braces for the Next Silicon Valley Bank

    Shares of regional banks tumbled amid concerns that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is only the beginning.

  • How SVB Was Doomed By a Bad Bet on Mortgage Securities and the Fed’s Rate Hikes

    Silicon Valley Bank stumbled due to a mismatch of assets and liabilities, a mistake reminiscent of the thrift crisis of the 1970s.