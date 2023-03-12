Silicon Valley Bank deposits to be available Monday - US officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday, U.S. officials said on Sunday.

"Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13," the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said in a statement. "No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," the statement said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Leslie Adler)