SVB Lends $200 Million in First Syndicated Loan Since Collapse
(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects.
This transaction is the first syndicated-loan closing that SVB has led since its recent acquisition by First Citizens BancShares Inc., according to a statement Tuesday. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in solar financing before its collapse in March.
(Corrects day of statement in second graph.)
