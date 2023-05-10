U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.76
    -16.41 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,262.71
    -299.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,193.83
    +14.27 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.06
    -0.61 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.42
    -1.29 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.00
    -6.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0969
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0730 (-2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2616
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2270
    -0.9540 (-0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,996.95
    -681.86 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    594.90
    -13.73 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.33
    -22.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,122.18
    -120.64 (-0.41%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation continues to cool: Prices rose 4.9% in April in slight slowdown

SVB Lends $200 Million in First Syndicated Loan Since Collapse

1
Josh Saul

(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This transaction is the first syndicated-loan closing that SVB has led since its recent acquisition by First Citizens BancShares Inc., according to a statement Tuesday. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in solar financing before its collapse in March.

Read More: What Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse Means for Climate Tech

(Corrects day of statement in second graph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.