SVB Lends $200 Million in First Syndicated Loan Since Collapse

(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This transaction is the first syndicated-loan closing that SVB has led since its recent acquisition by First Citizens BancShares Inc., according to a statement Tuesday. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in solar financing before its collapse in March.

Read More: What Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse Means for Climate Tech

(Corrects day of statement in second graph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.