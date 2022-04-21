U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Silicon Valley Benefits Strategy Expert Joins Nava Benefits

·3 min read

Rick Livesay brings over 25 years of healthcare experience to the company; bolsters Nava's San Francisco presence

NEW YORK , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits, a modern healthcare benefits brokerage leveraging technology and benefits innovation, welcomes benefits strategy leader Rick Livesay as Partner. Rick's appointment strengthens Nava's presence in Northern California as well as doubles down on Nava's commitment to bring benefits innovation to employers of any size. Rick will leverage his expansive healthcare experience to continue his track record of delivering for his clients, no matter what.

Rick Livesay joins Nava Benefits as Partner.
Rick Livesay joins Nava Benefits as Partner.

"Rick is an incredible relationship builder and a tireless advocate for his clients," said Joe Donovan, Nava's Chief Revenue Officer. "Rick's background in building unique, cost-effective health plans for his clients makes him a perfect fit at Nava. His experience working with some of today's largest and most innovative employers aligns with our goal of bringing a cutting-edge playbook to small and mid-sized employers."

Rick joins Nava with more than two decades of healthcare- and benefits-centric experience spanning pharma, healthcare delivery systems, managed health care, plan design, and consulting. Most recently, he served as a Business Consultant at Sequoia Consulting Group where he provided benefits expertise to employer groups of all sizes, with a focus on high-growth technology companies. Previously, he held benefits consulting and sales positions at Collective Health, Aon, and Stratford 360 (acquired by Aon), as well as several management roles in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Rick has extensive experience with self-funded employers and serves as a relentless advocate for his HR leader clients, stopping at nothing to help them sleep better at night.

Rick Livesay adds: "I've spent my entire career working to fix healthcare from the business side. Traditional brokerage has been stuck overpromising in finalist meetings while ultimately underdelivering on client outcomes. I was drawn to Nava's product vision and employer-aligned consulting approach, which work to eliminate the noise of everyday, basic inquiries that take up an overwhelming amount of HR's time. Nava delivers a benefits experience that doesn't just benefit the employee; it's amplified throughout the whole organization. Combined with Nava's active Benefits Advisory Board, I can finally empower my clients with the strategy, insights, and benefits innovation they didn't have access to before."

About Nava Benefits
Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. Nava was founded with a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. With the Nava Benefits Search Engine, employers can discover and learn about 600+ providers across 28 benefits categories, backed by reviews from fellow HR professionals. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com.

Media Contact
Kimberly Dreisinger
nava@hermesprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-valley-benefits-strategy-expert-joins-nava-benefits-301530467.html

SOURCE Nava

