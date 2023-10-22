Silicon Valley bosses to jet in for AI summit in boost for Sunak

Mr Sunak is seeking to improve global collaboration on guidelines and research managing AI risks - IAN VOGLER/AFP

Senior Silicon Valley executives will jet in to Rishi Sunak’s artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit in a boost for the Prime Minister’s plans to make Britain a global leader in regulation of the technology.

The chief executives of the world’s three major artificial intelligence labs – OpenAI, Google Deepmind and Anthropic – are all expected to attend the two-day summit next week.

Endorsements from OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Deepmind’s Demis Hassabis and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei will be seen as key to the Government’s efforts to ensure AI models are developed safely.

Elon Musk’s xAI start-up is expected to send a representative, while Alex Karp, Aidan Gomez and Emad Mostaque, the chief executives of AI companies Palantir, Cohere, and Stability, are also set to attend.

Meta and Microsoft are expected to send their policy chiefs, Sir Nick Clegg and Brad Smith, and Google will be represented by James Manyika, its head of technology and society.

In the run-up to the summit, companies have been asked to endorse a statement expected to be signed by world leaders at the event.

Officials from the US, EU, G7 countries and China have been locked in talks over the wording of the statement for the past few weeks. It is expected to be finalised in the coming days and will include a warning that AI risks causing “catastrophic harm” if it is left unchecked.

Companies will also be asked to publish policies laying out how they are committing to “safe AI development and deployment” and lay out how they believe AI can “address the most urgent and important problems for humanity”, according to memos sent to the organisations involved in the summit.

The high degree of corporate support for the event comes amid questions about how many world leaders will attend the gathering at Bletchley Park on November 1 and 2. US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend instead of Joe Biden, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is said to have turned down his invitation.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, is likely to attend, while China is expected to participate. The decision to invite China proved controversial and is expected to be alluded to in the joint statement signed by participants, with draft versions including a line that countries must “involve a broad range of partners as appropriate”.

Mr Sunak is said to be concerned by the growing capabilities of AI models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. He is seeking to improve global collaboration on guidelines and research managing its risks. Warnings over whether the technology could contribute to election interference is one of the topics expected to be discussed at the summit.

The two-day summit at the Second World War codebreaking hub of Bletchley Park is not expected to lead to the creation of a new AI regulator or new international laws.

However, the gathering could pave the way for future regulations and Mr Sunak hopes Britain will be at the forefront. The Telegraph revealed last week that UK officials were considering proposing a leading role for the Government’s £100m AI Frontier Taskforce in researching the technology.

A government spokesman said: “The AI Safety Summit will bring together a wide array of attendees including international governments, academia, industry, and civil society, as part of a collaborative approach to drive targeted, rapid international action on the safe and responsible development of AI.

“International representation will vary by country. As is entirely normal for summits of this nature, we do not confirm attendees this far in advance but we are confident the right people will be there.”

