Silicon Valley Investor Plans $100 Million Saudi Arabia VC Fund
(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley-based tech investor Plug and Play Tech Center, an early backer of firms including Dropbox Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc., is looking to raise $100 million to invest in Saudi tech startups, potentially with backing from a unit of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Florida Is Losing Its Affordability Edge After Drawing a Flood of New Arrivals
Ermotti Suggests ‘Massive Downsizing’ Might Come to Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank
Eric Schmidt Buys Abandoned Alfa Nero Superyacht for $67.6 Million
Airbus Set for Splashy Paris Debut With 500-Jet IndiGo Order
Plug and Play is in talks with Jada, a $1 billion fund of funds established by the Saudi wealth fund to help kick-start the domestic venture capital industry, Saeed Amidi, the firm’s founder and CEO, said in an interview in Riyadh.
The fund is set to be launched by January, with Plug and Play contributing as much as 10% of the total and the rest raised from Saudi funds and family offices, he said. Plug and Play is starting the fund because the quality of Saudi startups has improved over the past few years, Amidi said.
“We are not going to lower our standards,” he said. “We invest in the US, Germany — our quality control is not going to change just because it’s Saudi Arabia, and if I cannot find startups as high quality I will not invest.”
Read more: Saudi Arabia’s Multibillion-Dollar Makeover Touts Messi, Warhol
Saudi Arabia is looking to promote entrepreneurs and the venture capital industry as part of push to diversify its oil dependent economy and create private sector jobs. Jada also backed a $50 million Middle East fund managed by Hambro Perks Ltd. in 2021.
Plug and Play manages a portfolio of five funds, totaling $500 million, and has plans to establish five more, Amidi said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Microsoft’s Sudden AI Dominance Is Scrambling Silicon Valley’s Power Structure
Airlines Are Rankled About Pratt & Whitney’s Jet Engine Problems
Private Credit’s Quiet, Unstoppable Rise Comes With Unknown Risk
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.