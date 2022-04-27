U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.50
    +16.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,375.00
    +215.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,045.50
    +29.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.20
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.79
    -0.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7400
    -0.0320 (-1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    31.34
    +4.32 (+15.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9500
    +0.7400 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,965.74
    -1,480.20 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.29
    -38.59 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.20
    +51.01 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Silicone Additives Market by Type (Defoamer, Rheology Modifier, Surfactants, Wetting and Dispersing Agents), End User (Plastics and Composites,Paints and Coatings, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage), and Region - Global Outlook to 2022-2029

Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Pvt Ltd
·5 min read

The global silicone additives market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.70 billion by 2029 from USD 1.47 billion in 2020

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Silicone Additives market. We have been studying the market from the past 10 years and this is our 6th edition of the report. It took us around 3 months to complete the research and finally make it available in the market for sale.

Some of our key findings from the research are as follows:

  1. Silicone additives can impart properties such as UV resistance, water inhibition, and flame retardancy to resins. Also, they are highly suitable for optical applications due to their ability to control light diffusion. These beneficial properties of the product are anticipated to fuel their demand in end-use industries.

  2. Silicone additives have several other properties such as wetting agents, antifoam agents, rheology modifier, and others. Catering to its wide array of applications, silicone additives are used in a number of different industries namely paper and pulp, plastics, paints and coatings, personal care, food & beverages, and others.

Key Market Key Players:

During our course of research, we have studied the key market players around the globe along with some prominent local players. We made a detailed list of the all the available players that we could find through our research and have included those mentioned below in our list:

Dow Corning, Evonik, Shin-Etsu, Momentive Performance Materials, Elkem, KCC Corporation, Wacker Chemie, BYK Additives, Siltech, BRB International and others.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4377/silicone-additives-market#request-a-sample

New and Latest market trends:

  1. - Essen, Germany. Evonik, the leading solutions provider to the polyurethane (PU) industry has announced that it has converted its entire silicone surfactants portfolio available in Europe, to only include low cyclics or low VOC-based (volatile organic compounds) products.

  2. - BYK recently launched two additives: BYK-329 and BYK-092. BYK-329, a silicone-containing surface additive for both solvent-free and solvent-borne systems, greatly reduces surface tension, especially in floor coatings and general industrial coatings, and promotes leveling and defoaming properties.

  3. - EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 -- Elkem Silicones will introduce two new silicone adhesives to its lineup of medical grade Silbione® silicone solutions at the upcoming Medical Design and Manufacturing West conference in Anaheim, Calif., August 10 to 12.

  4. - TER Chemicals is the leading European distribution and trading firms for speciality chemicals. Product offering extends from natural and synthetic resins, waxes of all types, pigments and speciality chemicals to additives for the Adhesives, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Polymers, Textiles and allied industries.

  5. - Munich-based chemical company WACKER is bundling its high-quality silicone additives for the household and personal care industry under a new brand name. Silicone fluids and emulsions for textile and surface care products and for enhancing sanitary paper will be marketed under the name LIOSIL® going forward.

Recent Market Developments:

  1. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President: Yasuhiko Saitoh) announced that it is going to increase the sales prices of all of its silicone products, one of Shin-Etsu’s main business segments, both in Japan and globally

  2. Elkem is upgrading its silicone production plant in France in an effort to unlock the supply chain bottleneck in raw materials. The company is investing roughly 36 million euros (NOK 350 million) to boost production at its Roussillon, France, facility

  3. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire KCC Corporation's Silicones business – in Korea and the UK as well as its sales operations in China – further enhancing Momentive's global capabilities in advanced silicones and specialized applications.

  4. WATERFORD, N.Y. - Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (“Momentive”), today announced it will invest $13 million for the expansion of its existing Termoli (Italy) plant to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for its Niax™ polyurethane additives.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes

Details

Base Year

2021

Historic Data

2019-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Regional Scope

Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa

By Function

Defoamer
Rheology Modifier
Surfactants
Wetting
Dispersing Agents
Lubricant Agent
Others (Leveling, Adhesion, Water Resistance, And Abrasion & Mar Resistance)

By Application

Plastics & Composites
Paints & Coatings
Pulp & Paper
Food & Beverage
Personal Homecare
Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Others (Textile and Construction)

CAGR

4.1 %

Customization Scope

15% Free Customization

Delivery Format

PDF and Excel through Email

Inquiry for Discount here:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4377/silicone-additives-market#inquire-for-discount

Regional Analysis:

  1. - Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and personal care in the countries like as China and India.

  2. - In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the construction sector is majorly driven by rising in residential construction projects, in order to meet the accommodation requirements of the growing population. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand from paints & coatings, and adhesives & sealants.

  3. - Europe is in the second position in the Silicone Additives Market due to increasing demand in the electronic, aerospace, and automotive industries.

Market Segment Analysis

  1. - The global silicone additives market can be segmented as paints & coatings, pulp & paper, plastics & composites, food & beverage, personal & home care, chemical & petroleum, agriculture, and others.

  2. - The high use of silicon additives in plastics, oil and gas and personal care products boosts the market growth.

  3. - Plastics & composites are one of the major applications of the product. The growing use of plastics & composites to reduce the weight of components used in the automotive, aerospace, and energy sector is projected to augment product demand over the forecast period.

  4. - In the paint & coating industry, the product is used to increase adherence, waterproofing, and resistance of coatings to extreme conditions.

  5. - In the personal care and cosmetics sector, silicone additives are used as wetting, conditioning, and emulsifying agents.

  6. - Platinum catalyst is often used in silicone-release coatings as an external curing method. Low platinum volume can affect curing velocity efficiency and release the coatings property.

You can read more about our report and also ask for a sample of our report before purchasing by registering on the link below

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4377/silicone-additives-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: M

  • Boeing discloses $1.5-billion hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner

    Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was halting production of 777x through 2023 due to certification problems as well as weak demand for the wide-body jet, and disclosed $1.5 billion in abnormal costs related to the program. For its troubled 787 Dreamliner program, the planemaker said it has submitted a certification plan to the U.S. regulator in a step toward resuming deliveries halted for nearly a year by an industrial snafu costing about $5.5 billion. The 787 Dreamliner, along with the 737 MAX, are vital to the financial health of Boeing, which is trying to bounce back from successive crises.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmar

  • Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets

    As Tesla's profits and prices grabbed headlines last week, a potentially pivotal development for the global car industry flew largely under the radar. The U.S. electric pioneer disclosed that nearly half of the vehicles it produced in the first quarter were equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries - a cheaper rival to the nickel-and-cobalt based cells that dominate in the West. The revelation, eclipsed by the carmaker's $19 billion revenue and Elon Musk's Twitter charge, was the first time Tesla had disclosed such specifics about its batteries make-up.

  • Google Stock Slumps As Weaker YouTube Ad Sales Mar Q1 Earnings: $70 Billion Buyback Addition Softens Blow

    "We're going to face a tough comp" for search revenues in the second quarter, CFO Ruth Porat told investors last Tuesday.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • Germany Vows to Continue Euro Gas Payments After Allies Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said its companies will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, hours after European Union partners Poland and Bulgaria were cut off by Gazprom PJSC for refusing to pay in rubles as President Vladimir Putin has demanded.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • Dump Buffett as Berkshire’s chairman? That’s exactly what’s wrong with so many shareholder proposals this year

    This coming weekend, Warren Buffett hosts his famed annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) shareholders in Omaha, Neb. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands live and a million more online. To paraphrase an old line about General Motors: As goes Berkshire, so goes America. This year is no exception, with Berkshire hosting copycat votes on contentious matters from greenhouse gas emissions to workforce diversity that will certainly fail.

  • Europe Gas Prices Ease as Market Sees Continued Flows to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas pared gains, as traders bet that top-buyer Germany will continue to receive shipments from Russia, following a halt in flows to Poland and Bulgaria amid a dispute over fuel payments.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postma

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Teck Resources profit jumps five-fold as copper, coal prices surge

    Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand. Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne. Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.

  • Oil Prices Rise and Natural Gas Surges as Russia Cuts Supplies to Eastern Europe

    Russia halted Poland and Bulgaria’s access to natural gas, sending prices up 24%. As a side effect, oil prices also rose after dropping substantially earlier in the week. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.6% on Wednesday at $105.61 a barrel. Gazprom warned the Polish and Bulgarian state companies that gas would stop flowing.

  • Oil Gains as Russia’s Gas-Flow Cuts Escalate Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after Russia cut natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating Europe’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate traded above $102

  • Microsoft notches slight Q3 earnings beat as cloud revenue rises 26%

    Microsoft reported its Q3 earnings after the bell beating analysts estimates.

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Enterprise Products, Oxy pursuing CO2 transportation and sequestration partnership

    Enterprise, one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in North America, hasn't expanded into the energy-transition space as much as Oxy, but the company did note last summer that it is looking into it.

  • Business jet buying frenzy calms with more second-hand planes for sale

    Buyer "hysteria" for pre-owned business jets during the pandemic that triggered a recent wave of bidding wars is now easing, with more corporate aircraft coming up for sale, brokers say. The uptick in supply of pre-owned jets from historic lows will be in focus as corporate planemakers Textron Inc, General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream and Bombardier Inc unveil earnings in coming weeks, with investors looking for any early signs of softening demand for new planes. While U.S. business jet traffic remains above 2019 levels, the combination of listed planes and aircraft sold through word-of-mouth is giving buyers more choice, while price increases have at least temporarily flattened.

  • European markets rise and gas prices soar as Russia cuts supplies to Poland

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.