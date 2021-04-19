Silicone Defoamers Market to accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% during 2021-2025|Technavio
The silicone defoamers market is set to grow by USD 397.98 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand from the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Silicone Defoamers Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the silicone defoamers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Baker Hughes Co., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Elementis Plc, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Silicone Defoamers Market size
Silicone Defoamers Market trends
Silicone Defoamers Market industry analysis
The increasing demand from the construction industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, stringent regulations concerning heavy and toxic metals may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the silicone defoamers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Silicone Defoamers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone defoamers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the silicone defoamers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the silicone defoamers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicone defoamers market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Architectural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BASF SE
Baker Hughes Co.
Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.
Clariant International Ltd.
Elementis Plc
Elkem ASA
Evonik Industries AG
Huntsman Corp.
Kemira Oyj
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
