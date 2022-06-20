U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0720
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,622.00
    +1,343.72 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.52
    +9.58 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.46
    +105.21 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Silicone Elastomers Market Size To Reach $16,425.2 Million by 2030, finds P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the silicone elastomers market value was around $8,344.8 million in the year 2021, which is likely to propel at a growth rate of 7.8% in the years to come, to touch $16,425.2 million by 2030. The industry is pushed by the rising consumption of these materials in the electrical & electronics sector, their advanced properties, and an elderly population, which is powering product requirement in healthcare manufacturing.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The automotive and transportation industry is second in the silicone elastomers market, with in excess of 20% revenue share. The industry produces 90 million automobiles each year and is frequently discovering and demanding novel resources both underneath the top and elsewhere on vehicles.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/silicone-elastomers-market/report-sample

Due to the necessity of a higher pressure of air, superior flow of water, and powerful injection of fuel and the use of corrosive solutions, innovative vehicle components are being created. Furthermore, auto manufacturers are instructed to decrease the weight of the vehicle and consumption of fuel, thus leading to small and compact engine sections. The smaller space creates high temperatures and additional stress on important parts.

The share of HTV was the largest, at approximately 60%, in the silicone elastomers market in the year 2021. This kind of elastomer is extensively employed in aerospace, weaponry, automotive, chemicals, construction, electronics, electrical, food and beverage, and numerous other sectors. This is because of HTV's extraordinary qualities of age and temperature resistance; they contain linear chains of heavy macromolecules and many kinds of reactive molecular groups.

The share of Europe is the largest, of approximately 35%. The tendency to lessen the weight of the vehicle is chiefly driving the industry. Silicone elastomers are able to supplement metals and additional constituents in vehicles, thereby dropping the weight and improving the efficiency of fuel and, eventually, lowering the release of pollutants. Silicones keep their properties intact and guarantee that vehicle, aircraft, ship, and train operations remain safe and efficient for a long time.

Moreover, Germany is among the "super-elderly" nations, and the population in the age group of 65 years and above here will be nearly 33% of its entire population by the year 2050. Consequently, there have been significant advancements in the medical sector in the last 20–30 years. New technologies have assisted in the detection of formerly unimagined approaches to fighting disease, mainly among the aged. Silicone elastomers play a vital role in healthcare by aiding medical device and implant manufacturers in creating new solutions that resolve critical medical problems.

Browse detailed report on Global Silicone Elastomers Market Share and Growth Forecast Report 2022-2030

The silicone elastomers market is also pushed by the high need for these resources from the electrical & electronics industry. A diversity of grades are resistant to heat and almost non-volatile for delicate mechanisms, do not catch fire as easily, offer protection from moisture, and strongly adhere to a variety of surfaces. Moreover, silicones have become substantial in the development of material solutions contributing to automotive design freedom and lasting component strength under tough operating conditions.

Silicone Elastomers Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

  • HTV

  • RTV

  • LSR

By Application

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Industrial Machinery

  • Construction

Geographical Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Reports Published by P&S

Global Polymer Market Growth and Forecast Report 2030

Global Plastic Recycling Market Growth and Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicone-elastomers-market-size-to-reach-16-425-2-million-by-2030--finds-ps-intelligence-301570949.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Sto

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Iron Ore Sinks and Steel Mills Go Dark on Deepening China Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged more than 7% in Singapore -- giving up all its gains this year -- as steel mills idled blast furnaces amid growing pessimism over the demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThe st

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and considered burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and surge in gas prices add to challenges policymakers face as they tackle inflation and a worsening economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will trigger gas saving measures.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Is Juneteenth being observed by companies in the Dow industrials? Here’s how some are handling it.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average won't be trading on Monday when the new Juneteenth federal holiday is observed.

  • Ordering Food Delivery? Watch Out for This New Fee

    The advent of companies like DoorDash and UberEats has revolutionized the way we dine. The massive increase in gas prices has had a not-unexpected impact on delivery services in the form of a new gas surcharge. My recent UberEats order charged just $0.45 for its "temporary fuel surcharge."

  • Norway threatens to abandon £4.5bn North Sea oilfield over windfall tax

    The oil giant behind a £4.5bn North Sea project has threatened to abandon the investment in the strongest backlash yet against Boris Johnson’s windfall tax.

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]