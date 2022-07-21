U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Silicone Elastomers Market size worth $ 4.11 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The superior properties of silicone elastomers, the aging population fueling the demand from the healthcare industry, high demand for silicone elastomers from the electrical & electronics industry are expected to drive the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Silicone Elastomers Market” By Process (Extrusion, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding), By End-User (Building And Construction, Healthcare, Construction), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Silicone Elastomers Market size was valued at USD 2.71 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=250840

Browse in-depth TOC onSilicone Elastomers Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Silicone Elastomers Market Overview

Silicone elastomers are mainly used in the production of electrical insulation materials. They are widely employed in the aircraft industry for the event of insulating layers as well as high-temperature air ducts. Some silicone elastomers also are employed in the production of sealants. Their physiological immobility makes them appropriate to be used in attention, particularly for blood transfusions and implant valves & numerous prosthetic devices. Silicone elastomers have distinctive properties like high and low-temperature resistance, electrical insulation, physiological immobility, oil resistance, glorious weather ability, and flame retardance. As a result of these distinctive characteristics, silicone elastomers are widely used to replace organic compound merchandise in numerous industries like parts, automobiles, construction, electrical & physical science, medical, and food process.

The growth of the Silicone Elastomers Market has stagnated within the developed countries, like the North American nation, Germany, the UK, Japan, and alternative Western European countries, as the major end-use industries of those elastomers like automotive & transportation, electrical & physical science appliances, and trade goods have reached maturity. The steady economic process has conjointly affected the expansion of the market in these countries.

Medical-grade silicone elastomers are tested for biocompatibility and are appropriate for the attention trade. As a result of its low toxicity, silicone elastomers used for medical applications gift an occasional risk of unfavorable biological reactions and thus, gained acceptance for food and medical applications. However, micro-organisms and alternative microorganisms will have an effect on silicone material properties. Biocides are used to fight these microorganisms and forestall the buildup of harmful microorganisms that increase the chance of contamination or transmission of infections in humans.

Key Developments

  • On October 2021, Wacker Chemie AG acquired a 60% stake in a Chinese specialty silane manufacturer to strengthen its silicone business.

Key Players

The major players in the market are China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd., Mesgo S.P.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Ltd., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., and Stockwell Elastomerics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Silicone Elastomers Market On the basis of Process, End-User, and Geography.

  • Silicone Elastomers Market, By Process

    • Extrusion

    • Liquid Injection Molding

    • Injection Molding

    • Others

  • Silicone Elastomers Market, By End-User

    • Building & Construction

    • Healthcare

    • Construction

    • Others

  • Silicone Elastomers Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

High Temperature Resin Market By Product (Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic), By Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Tracheal Tube And Airway Products Market By Product Type (Products, Accessories), By Material (Silicone, Polyolefins), By End-User (Hospitals, Surgical/Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction Silicone Sealants Market By Type (One Component, Two-Component), By Curing Type (Acetoxy, Alkoxy, Oxime), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Silicone Materials Market By Product (Elastomers, Resins, Gels, Fluids), By Application (Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Manufacturers at global stage

Visualize Silicone Elastomers Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE – Verified Market Research®


