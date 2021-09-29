Silicone Film Market size worth $ 1,271.58 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The silicone film market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing applications from end-use industries such as food, beverage, bakery, electronics, and other industries for pressure-sensitive labels or self-adhesive labels.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Silicone Film Market ” By Type (Silicone Film, Silicone Coated Film, and Silicone Release Liners), By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Silicone Film Market size was valued at USD 812.85 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,271.58 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Silicone Film Market Overview

The silicone films are available in various thicknesses to suit various industrial needs. Also, the development of ultra-thin silicone films without compromising the durability and other properties presents an excellent opportunity for market growth in end-use industries. These films come with several properties such as – resistance to high and low temperatures, hydrophobic nature, and good chemical stability along with resistance to weathering, UV, and Ozone damage. Additionally, they display excellent permeability to both gas and water vapor. Silicone films are particularly employed as a protective layer for shielding the surfaces against harsh conditions.

The Silicone Film Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing applications from end-use industries such as food, beverage, bakery, electronics, and other industries for pressure-sensitive labels or self-adhesive labels. In addition, Silicone films in the medical field have been widely accepted owing to their chemical structure and compatibility with bodily fluids. Owing to its advantages such as – good electrical properties, good chemical stability, resistance to heat and cold, and flame retardancy, there is a consistently increasing demand in industrial applications. However, the high cost related to manufacturing is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Silicone Film Market

• WACKER CHEMIE introduced the ready-to-use electroactive silicone laminate with strong electroactive properties named NEXIPAL. The films are coated with electrically conductive material prior to lamination.

• ELKEM has expanded the business by introducing the new product range and capabilities in silicon release liner production in order to support the needs of label and packaging markets.

The major players in the market are Polyplex, Elkem, Sappi Limited, Wacker Chemie, and DowDuPont.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Silicone Film Market On the basis of Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Silicone Film Market, By Type Silicone Film Silicone Coated Film Silicone Release Liners



Silicone Film Market, By End Use Industry Electronics Medical Industrial Packaging Others



Silicone Film Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



