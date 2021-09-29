U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.49
    +22.86 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,463.66
    +163.67 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,614.28
    +67.59 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.84
    +8.06 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.92
    -0.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    -8.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -1.01 (-4.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    -0.0071 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5060
    -0.0280 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    -0.0112 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8750
    +0.3950 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,086.78
    +551.66 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.01
    -1.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.14
    +73.04 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Silicone Film Market size worth $ 1,271.58 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read

The silicone film market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing applications from end-use industries such as food, beverage, bakery, electronics, and other industries for pressure-sensitive labels or self-adhesive labels.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Silicone Film Market” By Type (Silicone Film, Silicone Coated Film, and Silicone Release Liners), By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Silicone Film Market size was valued at USD 812.85 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,271.58 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28398

Browse in-depth TOC onSilicone Film Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Silicone Film Market Overview

The silicone films are available in various thicknesses to suit various industrial needs. Also, the development of ultra-thin silicone films without compromising the durability and other properties presents an excellent opportunity for market growth in end-use industries. These films come with several properties such as – resistance to high and low temperatures, hydrophobic nature, and good chemical stability along with resistance to weathering, UV, and Ozone damage. Additionally, they display excellent permeability to both gas and water vapor. Silicone films are particularly employed as a protective layer for shielding the surfaces against harsh conditions.

The Silicone Film Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing applications from end-use industries such as food, beverage, bakery, electronics, and other industries for pressure-sensitive labels or self-adhesive labels. In addition, Silicone films in the medical field have been widely accepted owing to their chemical structure and compatibility with bodily fluids. Owing to its advantages such as – good electrical properties, good chemical stability, resistance to heat and cold, and flame retardancy, there is a consistently increasing demand in industrial applications. However, the high cost related to manufacturing is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Key Developments in Silicone Film Market

• WACKER CHEMIE introduced the ready-to-use electroactive silicone laminate with strong electroactive properties named NEXIPAL. The films are coated with electrically conductive material prior to lamination.

• ELKEM has expanded the business by introducing the new product range and capabilities in silicon release liner production in order to support the needs of label and packaging markets.

The major players in the market are Polyplex, Elkem, Sappi Limited, Wacker Chemie, and DowDuPont.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Silicone Film Market On the basis of Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

  • Silicone Film Market, By Type

    • Silicone Film

    • Silicone Coated Film

    • Silicone Release Liners

  • Silicone Film Market, By End Use Industry

    • Electronics

    • Medical

    • Industrial

    • Packaging

    • Others

  • Silicone Film Market by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Thin and Thick Film Resistors Market By Product (thin-film resistors and thick film resistors), By Application (consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market By Product (Graphic Films, Labels, Tapes), By Technology (Radiation-Cured, Hot Melt, Solvent-Based, Water-Based), By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Metallized Film Market By Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Decorative), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Coatings Market By Layer (Single layer, Multi-layer), By Function (Films, Sheets, & Tapes, Paints, Inks, & Coatings), By Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Aerospace & Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading laser cladding services depositing additional layers over metals for strengthening

Visualize Silicone Film Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • United to fire workers who refuse COVID vaccine

    The company has a total of 593 staff members who have not yet been jabbed,

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • OPEC+ seen sticking to November output plans, despite $80 oil

    LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -OPEC+ is likely to stick to an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its output for November when it meets next week, sources said, despite oil hitting a three-year high above $80 a barrel and pressure from consumers for more supply. The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meets on Wednesday to review the market and present findings to ministers. In opening remarks to the JTC, OPEC General Mohammad Barkindo said the current OPEC+ deal is helping to keep the oil market balanced.

  • Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce is poised to ditch gas-powered cars. The ultra-luxury automotive brand teased the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, beginning a pivot away from gas.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Beijing pumps more cash as China property crisis deepens - live updates

    Sterling sinks under $1.35 as stagflation fears grip markets Where did all our petrol stations go? FTSE 100 jumps 0.8pc with Astrazeneca top riser US stock futures point to rebound for Wall Street Auction to settle £7bn Morrisons battle Jeremy Warner: Things are finally looking up for a Covid-ravaged Rolls-Royce Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Bitcoin 40K Attractive Location For Bullish Reversal?

    Price has been flirting with the 40K now for sometime. Is it likely to break? Is the trend bearish now? In this article I will explain the two scenarios that I am anticipating going into next week.

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • Oil Drops After U.S. Crude Supplies Rise First Time Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to losses after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose for the first time in eight weeks.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFutures in New York fell as much as 2.1% on Wednesday. Domestic crude inventor

  • Citi’s $500 Million Blunder Back in Court as Bank Argues Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. faces tough odds as it tries to persuade an appeals court that disgruntled Revlon Inc. creditors should give back more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them last year.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City o

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Silicon Valley Answer to the EV Question Calls for Less Silicon

    (Bloomberg) -- As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSemiconductor companies are urg