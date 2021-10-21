Silicone Fluid Market Report 2021

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Fluid Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Silicone Fluid Market is expected to grow at the rate of 5.63% CAGR by 2026

Silicone liquids exhibit an outstandingly low change in stability over a wide range of temperatures. These silicone fluids are notable for several extensive properties such as form releasability, lubricity, and defoaming.

These liquids have significantly lesser surface tension over water and other usual engineered oils. The extensive demand for silicone fluids from various end-user industries such as toiletries, pharmaceuticals, etc., is estimated to augment the global silicone fluid market.

Additionally, the growth in the construction activities, rising expenditure from end-user industries because of its significant heat resistant property, thermal stability, and dissolvability is again propelling the demand for the silicone fluid market in the forecast period. Besides that, the negative impact of silicon fluids and the huge cost of the silicone fluid restrict the silicone fluid market growth.

The modified silicone fluid has the highest share in the market as it is mainly used across various industries such as textiles, construction, and others. The substantial growth of the aforementioned end-use industries in emerging regions is one of the key factors which boost the market growth. The other functional properties of modified silicone include its usage in various types of product formulations.



Among them, the personal care segment holds a substantial share of the market. The substantial share is attributed to the extensive usage of silicone fluid in cosmetics. The silicone fluid is usually transparent, odorless, physiologically inertness which is highly safe for human skin.

Due to its benefits, including water repellence, lubrication, low surface pressure, safety, high usability & appliance, glow, effectively moisturizing, and nontoxic, silicone is mostly used in personal care products. Silicone fluid is used in the products such as cream, moisturizers, makeup, lipstick, hair care shampoo, and body cream.



The Asia Pacific region has occupied a significant share in the market. Factors including increasing building & construction activities and rapid urbanization, which have led to the various infrastructure projects in the major countries of this region, drive the growth in this region.



The report includes the leading players of the silicone fluids market

