Silicone Masterbatches Market in Europe to Expand with Advancements in Automotive Industry, Says Study by TMR

·5 min read

- Growing use of silicone for manufacturing transportation, energy, packaging products, and auto interior PP parts is driving the growth prospects in the silicone masterbatches market

- Surge in the need for stable power supply is creating promising opportunities in the silicone masterbatches market, which is expected to be valued at US$ 427.5 Mn by 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The silicone masterbatches market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Sales of automotive vehicles have been on the surge in several European nations. Moreover, government authorities in Europe are increasing initiatives to decrease the carbon emission levels, thereby containing the severe impacts of greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, they are imposing stringent regulations pertaining to trucks and light duty vehicles to meet specific emission standards, notes the TMR study on the silicone masterbatches market. Hence, companies operating in the automobile industry are utilizing lightweight materials in the development of key vehicle parts. The demand for silicone masterbatches is increasing in the industry, owing to its key properties such as high strength, low coefficient of friction, and fire resistance.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights –

Silicone Masterbatches Market: Key Findings

  • Silicone is being utilized in a wide range of industries in the manufacturing of transportation products such as auto interior PP parts and different energy products, including wire & cables, according to the TMR study on the silicone masterbatches market. In addition, these materials are also being increasingly utilized for producing packaging products, including BOPP films. This wide range of application of silicone is creating lucrative prospects in the silicone masterbatches market.

  • Silicone masterbatches find application in the production of paints, inks, and coatings, owing to many properties they demonstrate, including mar resistance and high slip. Hence, rise in demand for these products in expected to drive the silicone masterbatches market in the years to come.

Get Covid 19 Analysis -

  • Flame retardant cables and wires are used in different end-use industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication industries. Surge in the demand for these cables and wires is boosting the sales of silicon masterbatches, which, in turn, is fueling the growth avenues in the silicone masterbatches market.

  • Silicone masterbatches are widely utilized in the production of different home appliances, owing to their mechanical properties. Hence, the increasing sales of home appliances in many emerging economies is propelling the silicone masterbatches market. Moreover, the market is being driven by rising use of silicone masterbatches as wetting and lubricating agents and surfactants.

Silicone Masterbatches Market: Growth Boosters

  • Expansion of consumer electronics, automotive, packaging, and construction industries is projected to bolster the silicone masterbatches market during the forecast period

  • Rise in the demand for stable power supply and the economic growth of Europe are expected to boost the sales of wire and cables, which, in turn, is estimated to help in the market expansion in the near future

  • Increased use of silicone masterbatches in personal care and pulp & paper industries is creating lucrative prospects in the silicone masterbatches market

  • Surge in demand for sustainable and lightweight automotive vehicles in order to decrease the carbon emission levels is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the silicone masterbatches market during the forecast period

Request a Sample –

Silicone Masterbatches Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Momentive Performance Materials

  • DuPont

  • Avient Corporation

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • AB Specialty Silicones

  • SILCOLORS

  • Dow Corning

  • Silteq Ltd

  • Chengdu Silike Technology Co., Ltd.

  • ACSIC Ingredients

Make an Enquiry Before Buying -

Silicone Masterbatches Market Segmentation

Application

  • Wires & Cables

  • Auto Interior PP Parts

  • BOPP Films

  • PC / ABS Parts

End-use Industry

  • Energy

  • Transportation

  • Packaging

  • Electronics

  • Telecommunications

  • Others (including Industrial)

Region Covered

Europe

Key Countries Covered

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • U.K.

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • CIS

  • Rest of Europe

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Automotive Silicone Sealant Market

Transfluthrin Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/europe-silicone-masterbatches-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicone-masterbatches-market-in-europe-to-expand-with-advancements-in-automotive-industry-says-study-by-tmr-301502471.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

