Silicone Oil Market: By End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography
Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2026
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicone Oil Market Share is expected to increase by USD 502.54 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.20%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
The silicone oil market share growth by the automotive and transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for silicone oil in the automotive and transportation industry owing to its wide under-the-bonnet applications such as automotive hose bonding and filter end cap bonding. This is commonly used in gaskets, brake shims, and valve covers as it has better bonding properties, temperature resistance, and high stability.
Out-of-Scope:
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Silicone Oil Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Support activities
Innovation
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
Key Companies- Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd, Aurolab, Clearco Products Co. Inc., D R P Silicone, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG among others
Driver- Increase in demand for silicone oils for lubricants and grease manufacturing to drive the market.
Challenge- Stringent regulatory policies for silicone fluids to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The silicone oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd- The company offers a wide range of silicon oil such as Phenylmethyl Silicone Oil.
Clearco Products Co. Inc.- The company offers STO-50 SILICONE TRANSFORMER OIL that is characterized by its high dielectric strength, high flash point, wide service temperature range and low vapor pressure.
D R P Silicone- The company offers a wide range of products such as industrial grease, industrial oil, silicone oil, silicone emulsion and many more. Moreover, the company also provides Amino Silicone Oil to their valuable customers.
Silicone Oil Market Driver:
These fluids have a low thermal surface tension, low volatility, and excellent shearing resistance, making them highly suitable for grease manufacturing. Silicone oils are mainly required to provide lubrication to steel-bronze, steel-aluminum, steel-zinc, wood-wood interfaces, and various plastics. The non-polar, non-reactive, and semi-inorganic structure of silicone fluids and a relatively high incompatibility with chemicals results will further increase its demand in the key end-user industries, which is expected to positively impact the silicone oil market growth during the forecast period.
Silicone Oil Market Challenge:
There are no restrictions on the use of most silicone oil products. However, the use of some silicone liquid products, especially personal care and beauty products, as well as medical and health products, is regulated by certain regulatory agencies in many countries, across the globe. For instance, the UK competent authorities and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have restricted using two silicone liquid products, cyclosiloxanes D4 and D5, used in the personal care and beauty industries. These substances are expected to be limited to a concentration of 0.1% by the weight of personal care products. Apart from the UK, its use is also restricted in Canada and the US. Such stringent policies are projected to limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Silicone Oil Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 502.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.20
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd, Aurolab, Clearco Products Co. Inc., D R P Silicone, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd
Aurolab
Clearco Products Co. Inc.
D R P Silicone
Elkem ASA
Evonik Industries AG
Merck KGaA
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Siltech Corp.
Wacker Chemie AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
