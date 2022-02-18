U.S. markets closed

Silicone Oil Market: By End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography

·7 min read

Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicone Oil Market Share is expected to increase by USD 502.54 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.20%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Silicone Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The silicone oil market share growth by the automotive and transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for silicone oil in the automotive and transportation industry owing to its wide under-the-bonnet applications such as automotive hose bonding and filter end cap bonding. This is commonly used in gaskets, brake shims, and valve covers as it has better bonding properties, temperature resistance, and high stability.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Silicone Oil Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (automotive and transportation, cosmetics and personal care, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Companies- Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd, Aurolab, Clearco Products Co. Inc., D R P Silicone, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG among others

  • Driver- Increase in demand for silicone oils for lubricants and grease manufacturing to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Stringent regulatory policies for silicone fluids to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Silicone Oil

Vendor Insights-

The silicone oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd- The company offers a wide range of silicon oil such as Phenylmethyl Silicone Oil.

  • Clearco Products Co. Inc.- The company offers STO-50 SILICONE TRANSFORMER OIL that is characterized by its high dielectric strength, high flash point, wide service temperature range and low vapor pressure.

  • D R P Silicone- The company offers a wide range of products such as industrial grease, industrial oil, silicone oil, silicone emulsion and many more. Moreover, the company also provides Amino Silicone Oil to their valuable customers.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Silicone Oil Market Driver:

These fluids have a low thermal surface tension, low volatility, and excellent shearing resistance, making them highly suitable for grease manufacturing. Silicone oils are mainly required to provide lubrication to steel-bronze, steel-aluminum, steel-zinc, wood-wood interfaces, and various plastics. The non-polar, non-reactive, and semi-inorganic structure of silicone fluids and a relatively high incompatibility with chemicals results will further increase its demand in the key end-user industries, which is expected to positively impact the silicone oil market growth during the forecast period.

  • Silicone Oil Market Challenge:

There are no restrictions on the use of most silicone oil products. However, the use of some silicone liquid products, especially personal care and beauty products, as well as medical and health products, is regulated by certain regulatory agencies in many countries, across the globe. For instance, the UK competent authorities and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have restricted using two silicone liquid products, cyclosiloxanes D4 and D5, used in the personal care and beauty industries. These substances are expected to be limited to a concentration of 0.1% by the weight of personal care products. Apart from the UK, its use is also restricted in Canada and the US. Such stringent policies are projected to limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Synthetic Leather Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The synthetic leather market share is expected to increase by USD 13.89 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.58%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Silicone Defoamers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The silicone defoamers market has the potential to grow by USD 397.98 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Silicone Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 502.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.20

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd, Aurolab, Clearco Products Co. Inc., D R P Silicone, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anhui Youcheng Siliconeoil Co. Ltd

  • Aurolab

  • Clearco Products Co. Inc.

  • D R P Silicone

  • Elkem ASA

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Siltech Corp.

  • Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

