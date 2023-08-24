Silk Logistics Holdings' (ASX:SLH) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.031 on the 2nd of October. This means the annual payment is 4.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Silk Logistics Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Silk Logistics Holdings' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Silk Logistics Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Silk Logistics Holdings has grown earnings per share at 51% per year over the past three years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Silk Logistics Holdings' Dividend

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Silk Logistics Holdings does. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Silk Logistics Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

