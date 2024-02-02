This Silk Logistics Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Silk Logistics Holdings Limited's (ASX:SLH ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Silk Logistics Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Cheryl Hayman for AU$92k worth of shares, at about AU$1.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.84 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Cheryl Hayman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Silk Logistics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Silk Logistics Holdings insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Silk Logistics Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Silk Logistics Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Silk Logistics Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Silk Logistics Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Silk Logistics Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

