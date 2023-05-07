With Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

Silk Road Medical, Inc's (NASDAQ:SILK) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 11.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Medical Equipment industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 3.6x and even P/S below 1.5x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Silk Road Medical Has Been Performing

Silk Road Medical certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Silk Road Medical would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 37% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 119% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 25% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 10.0% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Silk Road Medical's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Silk Road Medical's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into Silk Road Medical shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

