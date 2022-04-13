U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.21
    +3.61 (+3.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.20
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0061 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0114 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6710
    +0.2830 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,276.63
    +1,775.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.16
    +22.51 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Silk Road Medical to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

Silk Road Medical
·1 min read
Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers or (574) 990-9820 for international callers, using conference ID: 4767756. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com


