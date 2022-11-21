U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    -20.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,710.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,622.50
    -85.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.40
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    -12.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.31 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0089 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8800
    +1.5550 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,141.33
    -392.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.96
    -20.11 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.46
    +1.94 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Silo Pharma Initiates Study of Novel Joint Homing Peptide in Human Tissue

Silo Pharma, Inc.
·3 min read
Silo Pharma, Inc.
Silo Pharma, Inc.

Initial data from study expected in first quarter 2023

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced its plans to initiate a pilot study of its novel joint homing peptides targeting rheumatoid arthritis (RA), designated as SPU-21, in human synovial tissue surrounding joints and tendons. The three-month study will assess the binding affinity of the peptide in healthy human and RA synovial tissue. Initial data from the study is expected during the first quarter of 2023.

“SPU-21 was shown to inhibit arthritic progression in a preclinical animal model, so we are proceeding to advance our research into human synovial tissue, where we will first assess binding affinity,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “Positive data from this important study could support further research into the interaction of our joint homing peptide as a potential therapy for autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammation. We look forward to progressing our development of SPU-21 through our valued collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.”

Under a commercial evaluation license and option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), Silo Pharma is advancing the development of UMB’s liposomal homing peptide to deliver targeted therapeutics that could include psilocybin. The proven ability of the peptide to target inflamed epithelium suggest they could be used to target drug delivery. This approach could enhance the therapeutic effect of current and future therapies and decrease potential systemic toxicity despite systemic administration of the drug. The peptides also have potential for the development of fusion imaging molecules and/or nanoparticles to study arthritic pathogenesis, could be customizable for potential use in delivering nanoparticles for precise imaging, and can be used to treat autoimmune diseases, including but not limited to RA.

Rheumatoid arthritis is among the most common autoimmune diseases in the U.S., affecting approximately 1.5 Americans.  A 2022 report published by Precedence Research states that the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is expected to reach $70 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 1.7%.1

In addition to SPU-21, Silo Pharma holds a license agreement with UMB for a central nervous system (CNS) homing peptide for the investigation and treatment of multiple sclerosis and other rare neurological diseases designated as SPU-16.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contact 
800-705-0120
investors@silopharma.com


1 Precedence Research; Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, Report 2022-2030. June 2022.



Recommended Stories

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketDamien Viel, who co

  • Coinbase Stock Extends Slide, Set For All-Time Low, As FTX Collapse Pressures Global Crypto Markets

    Coinbase shares, which traded as high as $429 when it debuted on the Nasdaq last year, are set to open under $43 Monday amid the ongoing fallout from FTX's spectacular collapse.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Can Rocket Higher in 2023, According to Wall Street

    If your answer's yes, the biotech industry has you covered. Last week, two biotech companies independently announced some surprisingly good news that got the attention of investment banks on Wall Street. Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a commercial-stage biotech that markets a drug called Ibsrela for irritable bowel syndrome.

  • Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, and investors would be wise not to miss it, says Goldman Sachs

    Our call of the day from Goldman Sachs says the bear market isn't over and it will be a 'volatile' ride to the bottom. But at some point in 2023, the "hope" phase will kick in.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • World stocks on back foot as China COVID cases rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one factor cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • The average 401(k) balance plunged a nasty $29,000 over the past year — but these 3 large-cap stocks have protected investors from the pain (and could do it again in 2023)

    The market is down. But your portfolio doesn’t have to be.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • How $10,000 will help my newborn granddaughter have a better retirement

    Earlier this month, my wife and I were delighted to welcome a new granddaughter into the world, and we wanted to give her the very best gift that we could. My readers won’t be surprised to learn that this meant a contribution to her long-term financial security.

  • Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Tank as FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence in Crypto

    High bond yields are reflective of sharply higher rates as well as skepticism about the long-term viability of crypto amongst institutional investors, one investor said.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Names Richard Francis as CEO, President

    The Israeli drugmaker said Kare Schultz, who took the helm in 2017 amid falling profits, a large debt load and a declining share price, would retire at the end of the year.