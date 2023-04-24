Silo Pharma to Present at Psychedelic Drug Development Conference

Silo Pharma, Inc.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that James Kuo, M.D., Vice President of R&D, will speak at the 3rd Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference being held May 15-16, 2023, in person, at the Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront in Burlingame, CA.

Dr. Kuo’s presentation, titled ‘The Ketamine Endgame,’ will be delivered on May 15, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PDT. In his remarks about his talk, Dr. Kuo stated, “Recently, a New York Times headline described ketamine as a ‘cure,’ a word not often used for medical therapies. Lots of people with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and pain will surely be impacted by ketamine.”

Three of Silo Pharma’s five novel drug candidates currently under development utilize ketamine as a primary therapeutic agent:

The Company recently announced positive results for a toxicology study of SP-26, a novel time-released, dosage-controlled formulation of ketamine indicated for fibromyalgia.

SPC-14, a novel drug that combines an FDA-approved therapeutic with ketamine, is in development for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's disease. A dosing study of SPC-14 demonstrated efficacy for increasing memory function.

SPC-15, a novel formulation including ketamine as a targeted prophylactic treatment, is intended for stress, anxiety, and PTSD.



About the 3rd Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference

The conference will bring together the world’s leading researchers and leaders in academia, industry, the non-profit sector, and government to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing those engaged in the research and development of psychedelics for various health conditions with considerable unmet need. The event will highlight the progress being made towards regulatory approval of a variety of psychedelics with the potential to treat various conditions, including inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, brain injury, pain, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, headaches, depression, and opioid use disorder. More information is available at www.psychedelics-conference.com.

Story continues

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company under takes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contact

800-705-0120

investors@silopharma.com



